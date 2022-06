LCSO release – At approximately 10:30pm Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with United States Coast Guard personnel responded and began searching the area. Close to noon Thursday, Coast Guard personnel located a deceased subject in the water not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO