ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

With Willis, It's Back to Quarterback Basics

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6k78_0g664Ba900

Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside have worked alongside a series of veterans for the past two seasons. Having a rookie in the room changes things.

NASHVILLE – One new player has changed an awful lot in the Tennessee Titans’ quarterbacks room.

Over the past two seasons, starter Ryan Tannehill and backup Logan Woodside have seen a quartet of veteran teammates come and go. Trevor Sieman, DeShone Kizer, Matt Barkley and Kevin Hogan all came to the Titans with some degree of NFL experience, and each had started at least one game in the league. That meant they only needed to get up to speed with the particulars of the offense.

With rookie Malik Willis, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, now the third member of that position group, there is a need to go back to square one.

“A lot of quarterbacks, when they come in, you really have to teach the operation,” quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara said. “And the operation is really everything you do before you touch the football. It’s a huddle. It’s a play call. It’s the cadence at the line of scrimmage. It’s [being] under center. It’s getting us in the right play at the line of scrimmage. It’s shifts. It’s motions. And (it’s) an operation that has to take place during a play clock – a 40-second play clock.

“So, there’s tasks, and those tasks are all part of the operation. And each day that’s improving. He’s really been good. We just keep moving forward one day at a time.”

That is not to say that Tannehill and Woodside must sit there while Willis learns the basics of the position, many of which they mastered – particularly in Tannehill’s case – years ago.

At this time of the offseason, players who choose to participate in the voluntary portion of the offseason program – veterans and rookies – report to the facility early in the morning.

By roughly noon, the veterans are done with their work and free to leave. The rookies stay until 5 p.m., and it is during those afternoon hours that O’Hara serves up the crash course that he hopes will bridge the knowledge gap between Willis and the other two.

“It’s a lot of teaching, which is why you’re here,” O’Hara said. “You love to do it. I love that part of it, and Malik’s been a great student.”

The good news for the Titans is that there is time for him to learn it all.

While there is an appropriate sense of urgency, Tannehill is still very much established as the starter. That means there is no sense that Willis has to have it all down by the start of the regular season. Ideally, in fact, he will have the entire season to watch and listen and learn.

It is a luxury Tannehill did not have when the Miami Dolphins selected him eighth overall in 2012. He started every game as a rookie and all 88 he played for that franchise over his first seven seasons in the league.

“(Willis) is figuring it out,” Tannehill said. “I can vaguely remember being a rookie way back 11 years ago. You’re just kind of figuring it out. It’s coming at you fast. You’re drinking through a firehose and trying to soak up as much information [as possible] and figure it out. So, we’re trying to help him along with that process, and he’s doing a good job so far.”

In other words, there have been questions asked and issues raised in quarterback meetings over the last few weeks that likely have not come up in years.

That is OK as long as those same questions are repeated and that Willis moves farther and farther from square one each day.

“Really, it’s retaining information,” O’Hara said. “You’re asked to retain a lot of new content every day. Malik’s done a good job of that. And then it’s just the application of it. It’s a daily process.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly On Track To Return To Denver

The Denver Broncos allowed Peyton Manning to continue his football career. No one gave him a chance after he needed spinal fusion surgery to continue playing the game. In return, the Pro Football Hall of Famer responded to the team’s trust by adding another Super Bowl to their collection.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Shaun Alexander: Baker Mayfield may not have 'higher ceiling' than Seahawks' Geno Smith, Drew Lock

In the latest update on a situation that has no resolution in sight as the summer months rapidly approach, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported for a piece published early Friday morning that a "majority" from "a straw poll of league executives, coaches and agents" believe Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo) "will likely end up being released" rather than traded before the 2022 season begins.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Execs Predict Where Baker Mayfield Will Play In 2022

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland is expected to come to an end at some point this year. Earlier this week, the Browns excused him from attending mandatory minicamp. While the trade market for Mayfield is fairly quiet at the moment, ESPN's Dan Graziano recently spoke to league executives about the former No. 1 pick's future.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Hurts looks absolutely jacked at OTAs

Jalen Hurts has probably been spending some time in the gym with new teammate AJ Brown. A photo of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Hurts looking absolutely ripped at OTAs went viral this week. The difference was very striking compared to how Hurts looked at OTAs just last year. Take a look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nfl#Titans#American Football#Logan Woodside
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Bills, Rams headline NFL's top 10 offenses of 2022

Patrick Mahomes lost his best receiver during the offseason, when the Kansas City Chiefs traded electric playmaker Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. But for Mahomes, that just means more opportunities for new pass-catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. "The whole receiving room is going to have big days," Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Analyzing the Washington Commanders’ offensive newcomers, pt. 1

It should come as no surprise that the Washington Commanders have added more players on offense this off-season than on defense. Neither unit finished in the top 20 in the NFL in 2021, but Washington has invested far more draft capital in the defense over the past five seasons. Prior to this year’s draft, five of the last six number one draft picks have been defensive players.
NFL
Yardbarker

NBC Sports Reveals Russell Wilson's Rank in Top-40 QBs of 2022

The Denver Broncos are about to kick off their mandatory minicamp, which, when it ends on June 15, will spell the end of the team's offseason training program. From there, it's the six-week NFL summer. And then, manna from heaven. Training camp begins. Broncos fans will be excited to attend...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Ranked Ahead of Two Legends in Latest Quarterback Rankings

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chris Simms is in the process of ranking the top 40 signal-callers in the league. He's down to his top four and still hasn't mentioned Bengals star Joe Burrow. That means the 25-year-old will be fourth or better in Simms' rankings. Burrow is ahead...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Charlotte Hornets have chosen their new head coach

The Charlotte Hornets have hired a new head coach. The Hornets finalized their coaching search this week and were expected to make an announcement on their decision. They have done so. The Hornets are hiring Kenny Atkinson and giving him a four-year deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Atkinson and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Ashton Porter to make college commitment live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ as Ashton Porter, a four-star defensive lineman from Cy Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas, will make his choice at noon ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CYPRESS, TX
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy