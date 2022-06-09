ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Entergy customer has over $1,000 in due bills

By Haley Weger
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles Entergy customer is having to pay more than $1,000 on his bill for a mistake he said Entergy made. Entergy customer Brandon Maxile’s balance due is over $1,000. He called Entergy to see what was going on. “$700.00, $766 to...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 2

KPLC TV

Entergy program focused on reliability and resiliency

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One of the biggest obstacles facing Southwest Louisiana families following a hurricane is days without electricity. Now, Entergy is working to alleviate that concern with a new program focused on reliability and resiliency. “Entergy is building a large scale project that we’ve had in planning...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued in Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory due to a broken water main has been issued in areas of Moss Bluff. Residents in the following areas will be affected:. 7News will update this story when the boil advisory is uplifted.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: June 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 53% of cases and 40% of deaths from May 26 to June 1. Vaccination...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

TOP HEADLINES

The hot air balloon festival is in full swing with dozens of hot air balloons making their appearance Friday night, but there were other objects flying in the sky that might just steal the show. City of Oakdale issues Burn Ban. The city said due to the water rehabilitation project...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Mobile home burns on Avilia Street in Sulphur

Mobile home burns on Avilia Street in Sulphur
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

City of Oakdale issues Burn Ban

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The city of Oakdale issued a Burn Ban on June 10. The city said due to the water rehabilitation project and low water crisis, Mayor Gene Paul, Fire Chief Eric Maricle and Police Chief Chad Doyle have all agreed to issue this burn ban effective immediately.
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

New Look Furniture

New Look Furniture
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

New Look Furniture tears down location for rebuild

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The shopping center that once housed George Theriot’s building on U.S. 171 is being torn down. It’s been some time since the George Theriot’s Super Foods chain closed in Lake Charles - and the building was most recently home to New Look Furniture and New Look Fashion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry beginning to the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot and dry weather pattern is going nowhere over the coming week, that means the heat will remain an issue each day. Heat indices will climb to at least the 100-degree mark and could approach 110 degrees at times. Please use extreme caution if you are doing anything outdoors during the day; drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and avoid the hottest part of the day if possible. Rain looks unlikely for the next several days too, and we desperately need rain to help control the heat as well as to help the worsening drought. A new problem for the week ahead as Saharan dust moves into the area, this will give the sky a milky look, and it could impact those of you with allergies. Unfortunately, there is nothing to prevent the dust except rain, and that is not in the forecast. We may see a pattern change by the upcoming weekend and that may mean we see a few showers, but at this point that is a long way away and very much subject to change. The tropics remain quiet, for now, with no threats to SWLA for at least the next 5 days.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoons continue, poor air quality for some

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weekend was a nice one with plenty of sunshine, but it was a hot one as temperatures climbed back into the lower 90′s and once you factored in the humidity it felt more like the triple digits at times. Unfortunately, the pattern doesn’t look to change as we move into the new work week as heat continues to build and that will lead to some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen this year. You’ll need to stay hydrated with plenty of water as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be a big factor for those working outdoors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

Business makes comeback to Lafayette

A familiar business is making a big comeback in Lafayette. The Loose Caboose closed its doors in 2017, when its original owner, Cheryl Ann Landry, became sick. In the 1930s and 1940s, the building served as her father's grocery store, according to The Advocate.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Deadly “Heat Dome” Will Affect Southwest Louisiana

More than 25 million Americans will be under a heat alert this weekend as the Southwest portion of the United States braces for record high temperatures. This temperature will be rising in Southwest Louisiana as well. ...dangerous and deadly heat wave is on the way for the Southwest through the...
kadn.com

The Little Queer Library Coming to the Acadiana Area

In the past few months, three LGBTQIA+ items have been challenged for removal from the library's collection, though none have been removed. News of Lafayette's Public Library no longer highlighting celebrations like pride month due to it being too political has raised brows in the community.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in June 11 Burglary Case in Moss Bluff

Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in June 11 Burglary Case in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On June 11, 2022, at approximately 10:35 pm, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 3300 block of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana during night hours on June 9th . They are asking anyone that may have any information or video footage to contact CPSO at 337-491-3605 or email [email protected].
MOSS BLUFF, LA

Comments / 0

