Bayonne, NJ

Two teens die in drowning accident at New Jersey pool

pix11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teenage brothers drowned at a school pool in Bayonne on Wednesday night, police said Thursday. Two teens die in drowning accident at New Jersey …. NYC parents adjust to end of toddler face mask mandate. Rent in NYC surges...

pix11.com

NBC New York

Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday for allegedly stabbing his nephew to death in the back with a machete, police said. The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said.
QUEENS, NY
Paterson Times

Two people wounded in late-night Paterson shooting

A man from Garfield and another from Paterson were wounded in a shooting on East 26th Street late Saturday night. Police said both victims – 24-year-old from Garfield and a 23-year-old Paterson man – were struck by gunfire on East 26th Street and 7th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. authorities seek tips in shooting that wounded 2

Two men suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds in the area of East 26th St. and Seventh Avenue in Paterson Saturday evening, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and Paterson Police said Sunday. Paterson police responded to the area on a report of shots fired and found a 23-year-old Paterson man and...
PATERSON, NJ
NBC New York

2 Teen Boys, Both 13, Dead After Going Under Water at NYC Beach

Two teenage boys out enjoying a day at the beach drowned Friday after going under water for nearly an hour, police said. Authorities said the two boys, both 13 years old, were with a group of friends along Jamaica Bay when the two fell into the water and were swept away around 11:40 a.m., police officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NJ Man Gets 14 Years for Shooting Woman Who Refused His Advances

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting a woman in the chest who told him "no," refusing his sexual advances in a Bronx apartment more than three years ago. A jury found Kevin Hawse, 47, guilty of attempted murder and criminal possession of...
BRONX, NY
unionnewsdaily.com

Infant’s death at hospital brings mother’s outrage

SUMMIT, NJ — For Dominique Simmons, of East Orange, March 25 is a night she will never forget. “I brought my daughter to the hospital. I wanted to make sure she could breathe. Something was blocking her throat,” Simmons said in an interview with Union County LocalSource on Friday, May 13. “I brought her to Overlook Hospital. I was just going to go to any normal hospital in Essex County, but the doula who helps assist with home births said she takes her kids to Overlook Hospital. I’m a transportation driver for Life Ride. I knew where it was because I dropped a lot of people over there.”
EAST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Jamesburg, NJ teen mom accused of killing newborn daughter

JAMESBURG — A 19-year-old woman has been charged with killing her newborn, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced. Jamesburg police were called Wednesday night after 10 p.m., for a welfare check on Jessica Farag, of Jamesburg. Farag and her infant daughter were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital,...
JAMESBURG, NJ
NBC New York

At Least 4 Cameras Record NYC Boy Park Attack — and No One Is Seen Trying to Help

At least four cameras captured a chaotic scene at a New York City park play out, as a 14-year-old was held at gunpoint and punched during a violent robbery. The weekend attack occurred in Brooklyn Bridge Park during the evening of June 4 near Pier Two, a popular spot for basketball and other sports. Video footage showed the group crowd around the victim, who was pushed to the ground and punched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

