Two teens die in drowning accident at New Jersey pool

SUMMIT, NJ — For Dominique Simmons, of East Orange, March 25 is a night she will never forget. “I brought my daughter to the hospital. I wanted to make sure she could breathe. Something was blocking her throat,” Simmons said in an interview with Union County LocalSource on Friday, May 13. “I brought her to Overlook Hospital. I was just going to go to any normal hospital in Essex County, but the doula who helps assist with home births said she takes her kids to Overlook Hospital. I’m a transportation driver for Life Ride. I knew where it was because I dropped a lot of people over there.”

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO