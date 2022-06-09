Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Air Quality Advisory for Orleans, Jefferson, St John the Baptist, St Charles, St Bernard, St Tammany, and Plaquemines Parishes, in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening. The Air Quality Index indicates that particle polution will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing Saharan dust particle levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. For more information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.
