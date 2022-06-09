ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helena Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Air Quality Advisory for Orleans, Jefferson, St John the Baptist, St Charles, St Bernard, St Tammany, and Plaquemines Parishes, in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening. The Air Quality Index indicates that particle polution will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing Saharan dust particle levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. For more information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Assumption; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For heat index values 108 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For heat index values 108 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Air Quality Advisory for Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes, in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening. The Air Quality Index indicates that particle polution will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing Saharan dust particle levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. For more information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lake County through 415 AM CDT At 345 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Highland Lake, or 34 miles northeast of Superior, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Castle Danger and Split Rock Lighthouse. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for East Baton Rouge, Eastern Ascension, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Northern Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Southern Livingston; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Air Quality Advisory for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee Parishes, in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening. The Air Quality Index indicates that particle polution will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing Saharan dust particle levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. For more information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Hamlin HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southeast winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Clark and Hamlin Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wake low behind thunderstorms is causing very strong winds across the region this morning. The strong winds may persist for a couple hours.
HAMLIN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Ascension; Assumption; Avoyelles; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Evangeline; Iberia; Iberville; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lafourche; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Rapides; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary; Tangipahoa; Terrebonne; Vermilion; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LAFOURCHE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA TERREBONNE VERMILION WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA

