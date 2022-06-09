ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

3 men arrested, 2 guns recovered after disturbance at Brooklyn Center graduation

Sun Post
Sun Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nT7vZ_0g663aUP00

Three men were jailed after Brooklyn Center High School officials removed them from the school’s June 8 graduation ceremony, believing they may have been carrying firearms, Brooklyn Center Police announced today.

Police received a call at 6:38 p.m. yesterday reporting a large disturbance during the ceremony, held at Brooklyn Center High School, the department said in a tweet. Police, who were already at the school, located three men walking away from the building who matched the descriptions of those removed from the ceremony.

According to police, two guns were recovered from the trio. One had been reported stolen out of Brooklyn Park; the other was missing a serial number.

Police cited weapons offenses in transporting the men to Hennepin County Jail.

Comments / 5

Related
fox9.com

Fire call leads Minneapolis police to 'suspicious death'

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fire alarm in Minneapolis on Sunday led first responders to a death that police say was caused by circumstances unrelated to the fire. Firefighters responded to the alarm shortly before 9 a.m. at a home on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South. Inside, firefighters discovered the body of a man believed to be in his 60s. They also encountered a 55-year-old man.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis firefighters respond to alarm, find man dead, no fire

Minneapolis firefighters responding to a fire alarm call Sunday morning arrived at an apartment to find a man dead, with no sign of smoke or fire. The fire call was made just before 9 a.m., sending firefighters to a residence near 17th Street East and Third Avenue South, where they discovered a man in his 60s dead from "injuries not related to any fire," Minneapolis Police Department announced.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Four Guns Recovered After Carjacking in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Several days after a disturbance at a high school graduation ceremony in neighboring Brooklyn Center led to the arrest of three men and the seizure of two handguns, police in Brooklyn Park are reporting the arrests of three men and the seizure of four guns following an armed carjacking Friday night.
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, May 31-June 5

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 31-June 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Drugs:. May 31:...
SHAKOPEE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minneapolis Police Investigating 40th Homicide This Year

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the city's 40th homicide this year. A news release says officers responded to reports of gunfire around 3:20 Saturday morning and found a man with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the median on Nicollet Avenue about a block west of the Minneapolis Convention Center. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#2 Guns#Brooklyn Center Police
willmarradio.com

Teen to be Tried as Adult for Charges Stemming from Carjacking Spree

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A teen believed to be connected to carjacking spree in Edina and St. Louis Park late last year will stand trial as an adult. A juvenile court judge certified Vance Chatman to stand trial as an adult for his alleged part in the carjackings. Chatman faces five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. The 17-year-old is one of three teens arrested in connection with the string of carjackings in Lunds & Byerlys parking lots.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Police Investigate Deadly Gas Station Shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station. Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital. No word on any arrests at this point. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wzYbMqH51x — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022 They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital. On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove. Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Oakdale

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oakdale Saturday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 120 and Stillwater Boulevard. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 38-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban turned in front of a motorcycle. (credit: MnDOT) The motorcyclist — identified as 52-year-old Robert Hayes from St. Paul — was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. The driver of the Suburban was not injured.
OAKDALE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man In His 30s Killed In N. Mpls. Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died Thursday evening after a shooting in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded just before 10 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North. As officers were arriving, they found out that a man had arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 41-year-old Ernell Hooks of Columbia Heights, died at the hospital. No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be submitted online, too. The shooting happened less than two hours after a deadly gas station shooting in Plymouth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Mother charged with manslaughter for death of baby in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been arrested for the death of her child in Mower County. Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. She’s being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Argument at Brooklyn Park Gas Station Leads to Road Rage Shooting

Brooklyn Park police say an argument at a gas station escalated into a shooting on the road. Police responded to the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive shortly before 1:50 a.m. Thursday. At that intersection police found the victims who said they were shot at before crashing into another unrelated vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man swindled more than 40 MN victims out of nearly $1M

An Albertville man with a history of taking payments for home remodeling work that he never carried out has been charged again. Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of defrauding more than 40 victims out of over $980,000. He faces one felony-level count of theft by swindle. If convicted, Wooton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
ccxmedia.org

School Resource Officers Recover ‘Weapon’ at Osseo High School

Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
OSSEO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Woman Inside Brooklyn Park Home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager was arrested in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday after reportedly assaulting a homeowner when she unexpectedly found the boy inside her house. Police in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that the incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on the 7300 block of Zenith Avenue. A relative of the homeowner had reportedly invited the boy inside without the homeowner’s knowledge or permission. When officers arrived at the home, they were told that the boy fled west after assaulting the homeowner, who said she confronted the boy. Officers set up a perimeter and found the teenager inside a detached garage on the 7200 block of France Avenue. The boy was taken into custody on “several offences,” police say. The incident remains under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Sun Post

Sun Post

Brooklyn Center, MN
114
Followers
88
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Post serves the Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope & Robbinsdale communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1944. 24/7 local coverage found online at post.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_post/

Comments / 0

Community Policy