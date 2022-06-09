3 men arrested, 2 guns recovered after disturbance at Brooklyn Center graduation

Three men were jailed after Brooklyn Center High School officials removed them from the school’s June 8 graduation ceremony, believing they may have been carrying firearms, Brooklyn Center Police announced today.

Police received a call at 6:38 p.m. yesterday reporting a large disturbance during the ceremony, held at Brooklyn Center High School, the department said in a tweet. Police, who were already at the school, located three men walking away from the building who matched the descriptions of those removed from the ceremony.

According to police, two guns were recovered from the trio. One had been reported stolen out of Brooklyn Park; the other was missing a serial number.

Police cited weapons offenses in transporting the men to Hennepin County Jail.