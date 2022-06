This is an urgent plea to our community, volunteers, and animal placement partners who have space. Effective immediately, all adoption fees are being waived until the shelter can reach a manageable capacity. Pet adopters must be 18 or older and show identification with proof of current address. All adoptable cats and dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, and sterilized before going home. The shelter (3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue, Gainesville) is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., excluding holidays.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO