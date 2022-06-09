ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Added to Thursday's lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hernandez was added to the lineup for Thursday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Volunteers' Drew Gilbert ejected, suspended for possible elimination game vs. Notre Dame

Drew Gilbert, one of the best players on the Tennessee Volunteers and a well-regarded outfield prospect in Major League Baseball's upcoming amateur draft, will be suspended for Saturday's super regional game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he was ejected from Friday night's contest for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an umpire. (Joe Rexrode of The Athletic confirmed as much with the university's athletic department.)
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Blasts three-run homer

Melendez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Melendez turned Friday's game into a rout with his fifth-inning blast off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was Melendez's second homer in as many games, and he's picked seven RBI and four runs scored in his last three contests. The 23-year-old is up to a .268/.344/.500 slash line with six long balls, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a triple in 33 games. As long as he continues to hit well, manager Mike Matheny will continue to find room in the lineup for his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in Athletics' loss

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers Newsletter: Everything you need to know about Casey Mize and Tommy John

So, how’s your elbow feeling? Of all the things that the past few MLB seasons have forced Detroit Tigers fans to become experts in — U.S. labor law, Cap Anson’s shoddily recorded playing career, the stunning effectiveness of sliders again shortstops with big contracts — the most frustrating one might be ulnar collateral ligament replacement, aka, “Tommy John surgery.” ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Contract selected by O's

Martin's contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk and he is starting at second base and hitting ninth Saturday against the Royals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He is getting the start against lefty Daniel Lynch, but may ride the pine against most righties. Ramon Urias was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain, but Tyler Nevin and Rougned Odor figure to start at third and second base, respectively, against righties. Martin, 27, was hitting .294/.382/.442 with one home run and 17 steals in 41 games at Triple-A.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Cruz
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Placed on injured list

Wong was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right calf strain. Wong has not played since leaving Tuesday's game with a sore calf, and the Brewers ultimately decided to place him on the injured list to free up a roster spot. The move was backdated to Wednesday, so he will be eligible to be activated June 18.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches two long balls Saturday

Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Judge got to Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer twice in the contest, swatting solo shots in the first and fifth innings. The slugger capped his performance with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. This was Judge's fifth multi-homer performance of the campaign, and he leads the majors by a wide margin with 24 long balls on the season. Three players are tied for second with 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Role changing

Varsho will move back to the outfield after the Diamondbacks activated catcher Carson Kelly off the injured list Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Varsho, who opened the season as the starting center fielder, has been filling in at catcher over the last five weeks without Kelly. The injury also created an opportunity to promote outfield prospect Alek Thomas, who has been the primary center fielder since. The challenge now becomes how to fit both Varsho and Thomas in a crowded outfield that also includes David Peralta, Pavin Smith, Jordan Luplow and Jake McCarthy. It worked out Saturday when Varsho served as the designated hitter, but manager Torey Lovullo said Thomas will continue to see regular at-bats and is not sure how the two would fit when both play the outfield. Since Varsho and Thomas are viewed as key pieces for the future, it would appear one of the other four will lose a spot on the roster or have their plate appearances cut back.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jose Quintana: Yields three homers

Quintana (1-4) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Atlanta. Quintana coughed up three home runs in the loss, including a pair from Adam Duvall. He's allowed eight runs over his last two starts, raising his season ERA from 2.68 to 3.53 in the process. Quintana had given up just two homers this season entering Sunday's game and he'd gone seven straight starts without allowing one. He'll look to get back on track in his projected home outing against the Giants next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with cramps

Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Nursing shoulder injury

Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Coughs up four runs

Contreras (1-1) yielded four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Atlanta. Most of the damage against Contreras came from Dansby Swanson's two-run shot in the third inning. Atlanta later tacked on another run in each of the fourth and fifth frames. It was his first appearance allowing more than two runs and his ERA climbed to 2.57 through 28 frames. Contreras is projected to start in St. Louis next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Wade (knee) is being held back from his scheduled rehab assignment due to left hamstring tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Wade was expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, but he was unable to being playing in minor-league games due to his hamstring issue. The 28-year-old will be re-evaluated Monday, and it's possible that he reports to Sacramento sometime next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Sborz: Returns to minors

The Rangers optioned Sborz to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. Sborz was with the big club for just one day after Texas designated him as its 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with Cleveland. He appeared in the Rangers' 6-3 loss in Game 1 of the twin bill, working around one hit and one walk to turn in a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Clinches series Saturday

Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6. Vasilevskiy permitted just a single goal for the third straight game, and he closed out the series with five goals allowed in four straight wins. The tally he allowed Saturday was a Frank Vatrano goal that Steven Stamkos needed just 21 seconds to answer. Vasilevskiy is 12-5 with a 2.27 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 17 playoff contests, and he'll now turn his attention to the Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday in Denver.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Designated for assignment

Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Saturday. Fernandez spent a day on the big-league roster in late April but didn't get into a game. His only big-league experience came last season, when he allowed eight runs in 6.2 innings of relief while striking out four batters and walking four.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy