ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could pitch Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Kershaw (pelvis) could start Saturday against the Giants, Jeff Fletcher of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jose Quintana: Yields three homers

Quintana (1-4) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Atlanta. Quintana coughed up three home runs in the loss, including a pair from Adam Duvall. He's allowed eight runs over his last two starts, raising his season ERA from 2.68 to 3.53 in the process. Quintana had given up just two homers this season entering Sunday's game and he'd gone seven straight starts without allowing one. He'll look to get back on track in his projected home outing against the Giants next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Blasts three-run homer

Melendez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Melendez turned Friday's game into a rout with his fifth-inning blast off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was Melendez's second homer in as many games, and he's picked seven RBI and four runs scored in his last three contests. The 23-year-old is up to a .268/.344/.500 slash line with six long balls, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a triple in 33 games. As long as he continues to hit well, manager Mike Matheny will continue to find room in the lineup for his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

LeBron James names the Heat as a playoff team he'd have wanted to play for in addition to Warriors

When LeBron James left the Miami Heat in 2014, it didn't seem as though he ever planned to return. Heat president Pat Riley infamously challenged his two-time championship roster to stay together after losing the 2014 Finals, and Riley told ESPN's Wright Thompson that he "was very angry when LeBron left." While the exact state of their relationship is private, reports have suggested that it wasn't always easy.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Five interesting Joe Montana nuggets to know on the 49ers legend's 66th birthday

There was little debate about who the greatest quarterback in NFL history was on Jan. 28, 1990, shortly after Joe Montana and the 49ers made mincemeat of the Broncos' defense in Super Bowl XXIV. The blowout victory gave San Francisco its fourth Super Bowl win since 1981. The win also gave Montana a record third Super Bowl MVP award, as the man known as "Joe Cool" joined Terry Bradshaw as the only quarterbacks to flaunt a 4-0 record as a starting Super Bowl quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Role changing

Varsho will move back to the outfield after the Diamondbacks activated catcher Carson Kelly off the injured list Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Varsho, who opened the season as the starting center fielder, has been filling in at catcher over the last five weeks without Kelly. The injury also created an opportunity to promote outfield prospect Alek Thomas, who has been the primary center fielder since. The challenge now becomes how to fit both Varsho and Thomas in a crowded outfield that also includes David Peralta, Pavin Smith, Jordan Luplow and Jake McCarthy. It worked out Saturday when Varsho served as the designated hitter, but manager Torey Lovullo said Thomas will continue to see regular at-bats and is not sure how the two would fit when both play the outfield. Since Varsho and Thomas are viewed as key pieces for the future, it would appear one of the other four will lose a spot on the roster or have their plate appearances cut back.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with cramps

Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Sborz: Returns to minors

The Rangers optioned Sborz to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. Sborz was with the big club for just one day after Texas designated him as its 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with Cleveland. He appeared in the Rangers' 6-3 loss in Game 1 of the twin bill, working around one hit and one walk to turn in a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Goes deep in loss

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta. Reynolds hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning before taking Kyle Wright deep for a two-run blast in the fifth. The 27-year-old outfielder is scorching this month, going 16-for-39 (.410) with three homers and seven RBI through 10 June contests. Reynolds is now slashing .249/.325/.440 19 extra-base hits through 55 games on the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Giants
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Nursing shoulder injury

Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches two long balls Saturday

Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Judge got to Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer twice in the contest, swatting solo shots in the first and fifth innings. The slugger capped his performance with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. This was Judge's fifth multi-homer performance of the campaign, and he leads the majors by a wide margin with 24 long balls on the season. Three players are tied for second with 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Goes deep twice

Duvall went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh. Duvall hit a solo shot in the second inning and a two-run homer in the fourth, both off of Jose Quintana. He's hitting .278 with four home runs and eight RBI in 11 June contests after entering this month with just two long balls and a .190/.258/.268 slash line. The veteran slugger has improved his season line to .206/.261/.353 with 27 runs scored.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Pulled after four innings

Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth, including four extra-base hits, and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts where he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Recalled from Triple-A

Pinto was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday. Pinto was recalled on Friday to take the open roster spot of Mike Zunino (shoulder) who was placed on the 10-day injured list. The catcher has gone 3-for-15 with a homer and two RBI in five games with the Rays this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Not dealing with structural damage

Kopech (knee) underwent an MRI on Sunday that didn't reveal any structural damage, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Kopech exited Sunday's start against the Rangers due to right knee discomfort and said after the game that he has some fluid built up and is feeling sore. While it's not yet clear whether the right-hander will need to miss any additional time, he hasn't been ruled out for his next turn through the rotation, and his injury doesn't appear to be a particularly serious concern. If Kopech is cleared to make his next start, he projects to take the mound on the road against Houston on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Unlikely to return Sunday

Belt (knee) probably won't return from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Belt hasn't been announced as suffering a setback, but manager Gabe Kapler indicated it could still be a few days before he's back. As long as the first baseman is sidelined, there should be more playing time available for Darin Ruf. It's questionable if Belt will return during next week's series versus the Royals -- nothing definitive has been determined on how much longer Belt is out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Matthew Boyd: Scheduled to face hitters Monday

Boyd (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Boyd has been throwing 40-pitch bullpen sessions since April and has been able to mix in all of his pitches. The southpaw has spent the start of the season recovering from left flexor tendon surgery that he underwent last September, but he'll likely be able to begin a rehab assignment soon before rejoining the Giants in late June or early July.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy