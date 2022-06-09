ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Won't start this weekend

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Syndergaard won't start during the Angels' weekend series against the Mets, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange...

www.cbssports.com

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Five Players LA Could Trade For This Summer

The Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball and they aren’t even clicking on all cylinders yet. LA has one of the most talented rosters in the league, but the past history of the front office suggests that if there’s a big name on the trading block that can make a difference, they’ll explore a potential deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Angels’ Noah Syndergaard gets disastrous update ahead of revenge start vs. Mets

The Los Angels Angels finally ended their losing streak after 14 consecutive defeats on Thursday. The Halos defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-2 at home in their first win in two weeks. After an impressive start to the season, the team has faced a number of injury scares, poor play, and even fired manager Joe Maddon. However, things got even worse with the most recent news on Noah Syndergaard.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Blasts three-run homer

Melendez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Melendez turned Friday's game into a rout with his fifth-inning blast off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was Melendez's second homer in as many games, and he's picked seven RBI and four runs scored in his last three contests. The 23-year-old is up to a .268/.344/.500 slash line with six long balls, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a triple in 33 games. As long as he continues to hit well, manager Mike Matheny will continue to find room in the lineup for his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jose Quintana: Yields three homers

Quintana (1-4) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Atlanta. Quintana coughed up three home runs in the loss, including a pair from Adam Duvall. He's allowed eight runs over his last two starts, raising his season ERA from 2.68 to 3.53 in the process. Quintana had given up just two homers this season entering Sunday's game and he'd gone seven straight starts without allowing one. He'll look to get back on track in his projected home outing against the Giants next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Role changing

Varsho will move back to the outfield after the Diamondbacks activated catcher Carson Kelly off the injured list Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Varsho, who opened the season as the starting center fielder, has been filling in at catcher over the last five weeks without Kelly. The injury also created an opportunity to promote outfield prospect Alek Thomas, who has been the primary center fielder since. The challenge now becomes how to fit both Varsho and Thomas in a crowded outfield that also includes David Peralta, Pavin Smith, Jordan Luplow and Jake McCarthy. It worked out Saturday when Varsho served as the designated hitter, but manager Torey Lovullo said Thomas will continue to see regular at-bats and is not sure how the two would fit when both play the outfield. Since Varsho and Thomas are viewed as key pieces for the future, it would appear one of the other four will lose a spot on the roster or have their plate appearances cut back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Contract selected by O's

Martin's contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk and he is starting at second base and hitting ninth Saturday against the Royals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He is getting the start against lefty Daniel Lynch, but may ride the pine against most righties. Ramon Urias was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain, but Tyler Nevin and Rougned Odor figure to start at third and second base, respectively, against righties. Martin, 27, was hitting .294/.382/.442 with one home run and 17 steals in 41 games at Triple-A.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with cramps

Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Sborz: Returns to minors

The Rangers optioned Sborz to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. Sborz was with the big club for just one day after Texas designated him as its 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with Cleveland. He appeared in the Rangers' 6-3 loss in Game 1 of the twin bill, working around one hit and one walk to turn in a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Goes deep in loss

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta. Reynolds hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning before taking Kyle Wright deep for a two-run blast in the fifth. The 27-year-old outfielder is scorching this month, going 16-for-39 (.410) with three homers and seven RBI through 10 June contests. Reynolds is now slashing .249/.325/.440 19 extra-base hits through 55 games on the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Wade (knee) is being held back from his scheduled rehab assignment due to left hamstring tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Wade was expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, but he was unable to being playing in minor-league games due to his hamstring issue. The 28-year-old will be re-evaluated Monday, and it's possible that he reports to Sacramento sometime next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Recalled from Triple-A

Pinto was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday. Pinto was recalled on Friday to take the open roster spot of Mike Zunino (shoulder) who was placed on the 10-day injured list. The catcher has gone 3-for-15 with a homer and two RBI in five games with the Rays this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Designated for assignment

Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Saturday. Fernandez spent a day on the big-league roster in late April but didn't get into a game. His only big-league experience came last season, when he allowed eight runs in 6.2 innings of relief while striking out four batters and walking four.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Not dealing with structural damage

Kopech (knee) underwent an MRI on Sunday that didn't reveal any structural damage, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Kopech exited Sunday's start against the Rangers due to right knee discomfort and said after the game that he has some fluid built up and is feeling sore. While it's not yet clear whether the right-hander will need to miss any additional time, he hasn't been ruled out for his next turn through the rotation, and his injury doesn't appear to be a particularly serious concern. If Kopech is cleared to make his next start, he projects to take the mound on the road against Houston on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Matthew Boyd: Scheduled to face hitters Monday

Boyd (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Boyd has been throwing 40-pitch bullpen sessions since April and has been able to mix in all of his pitches. The southpaw has spent the start of the season recovering from left flexor tendon surgery that he underwent last September, but he'll likely be able to begin a rehab assignment soon before rejoining the Giants in late June or early July.
MLB

