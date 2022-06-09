ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Slated to travel with Brewers

Narvaez (illness) will travel with the Brewers during their upcoming road trip to Washington, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com...

Padres' Joe Musgrove, Rockies' Chad Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Pitcher's Mound

Looking through the MLB scoreboard on Friday night, nothing really stands out much about a 7-0 scoreline for a game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. The two teams were beginning a three-game series at Petco Park on Friday, with Joe Musgrove taking the mound for San Diego and Chad Kuhl opposing him for Colorado.
Padres take on the Rockies on home winning streak

LINE: Padres -224, Rockies +185; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak. San Diego has a 16-11 record in home games and a 36-22 record overall. The Padres are 19-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Austin Barnes not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Barnes is being replaced behind the plate by Will Smith versus Giants starter Jakob Junis. In 73 plate appearances this season, Barnes has a .203 batting average with a .723 OPS, 4...
Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech exits game against Texas Rangers with knee injury

Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech exited Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers with right knee discomfort after throwing just 13 pitches in the first inning. Kopech, who is 2-2 with a 1.94 ERA, was checked on by the training staff with a full count and two outs against Adolis Garcia. He threw a warm-up pitch before spiking the baseball in frustration and walking to the dugout to applause from the fans.
Luis Torrens sitting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Torrens is being replaced at designated hitter by Abraham Toro-Hernandez versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 97 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .227 batting average with a...
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in Athletics' loss

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
Giants' Evan Longoria: Remains sidelined

Longoria (hamstring) remains on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria left Friday's game with left hamstring tightness and didn't appear in Saturday's contest. Exactly how much more time he'll have to miss is unclear. Wilmer Flores will get the start at the hot corner Sunday.
Giants' Evan Longoria: Out Saturday

Longoria (hamstring) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. With lefty Clayton Kershaw on the hill, the righty-hitting Longoria would surely be in the lineup if he were up for it physically. Wilmer Flores starts at third base as Longoria sits after exiting Friday's game with left hamstring tightness.
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: On bench for evening game

Iglesias will sit for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader in San Diego, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Iglesias started the afternoon game and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop for the nightcap.
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Goes deep in loss

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta. Reynolds hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning before taking Kyle Wright deep for a two-run blast in the fifth. The 27-year-old outfielder is scorching this month, going 16-for-39 (.410) with three homers and seven RBI through 10 June contests. Reynolds is now slashing .249/.325/.440 19 extra-base hits through 55 games on the year.
Orioles' Richie Martin: Contract selected by O's

Martin's contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk and he is starting at second base and hitting ninth Saturday against the Royals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He is getting the start against lefty Daniel Lynch, but may ride the pine against most righties. Ramon Urias was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain, but Tyler Nevin and Rougned Odor figure to start at third and second base, respectively, against righties. Martin, 27, was hitting .294/.382/.442 with one home run and 17 steals in 41 games at Triple-A.
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Pulled after four innings

Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth, including four extra-base hits, and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts where he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
Padres play the Rockies leading series 2-1

LINE: Padres -194, Rockies +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. San Diego has a 37-23 record overall and a 17-12 record at home. The Padres are 26-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
