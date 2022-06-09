ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury Expects Kyler Murray to be Present for Minicamp

By Alex Weiner
 3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not on the field for the final day of OTAs on Thursday.

Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano were the three quarterbacks on the practice field Thursday during the final day of OTAs for the Arizona Cardinals.

Mandatory minicamp is next week starting Tuesday, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury expects a fourth quarterback to be present.

Starter Kyler Murray participated at one of four OTA sessions open to the media over the past three weeks.

OTAs are voluntary, and Murray was not the only player absent, although many team members found great use from the opportunity.

Murray is looking for a contract extension this offseason, but the organization, including general manager Steve Keim and Kingsbury, expects there won't be a holdout.

"I don't see it as being as big of an issue," Kingsbury said Thursday of players skipping OTAs. "I think once you get to training camp, there's plenty of time to bond and come together."

Kingsbury mentioned that having McCoy at OTAs, a veteran who is entering Year 2 in the system, has been a helpful bridge.

The coach said McCoy and Murray have a great relationship and can talk through some of last year's shortcomings.

Kingsbury has been able to implement ideas during these practices with McCoy, but he still receives notes from Murray.

"So to me, that's the biggest thing as a staff, what can we do schematically better to help these guys with their input, which we're still able to get from Kyler," Kingsbury said. "So I don't think we've missed too much."

Veteran running back James Conner instructed that while you cannot win during this part of the offseason, you can lose, stressing diet and being disciplined with workouts.

He said Murray is working out and in good shape to join the team. Kingsbury previously said Murray's trainers in Dallas are in constant communication with the Cardinals.

"He was here for a little bit, throwing some excellent balls so we know come game time he'll be ready," Conner said. "So you're not stopping nothing because we've got plenty of time to get our camaraderie and chemistry and all that right."

Left tackle D.J. Humphries said earlier this week that Murray is without a doubt the future of the franchise and the consensus among players, at least publicly, is that his absence at voluntary workouts is not a big deal.

Practice notes

  • Running back Eno Benjamin is in the mix for the second spot behind Conner. Kingsbury said he's proud of the strides Benjamin has made since he arrived in 2019, saying, "He's having one of the best offseasons that we've seen out there."
  • Kingsbury recently attended the wedding of his friend and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The Cardinals' coach said it was cool to see players and coaches without their guard up. Kingsbury said he tried to convince Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to retire and wide receiver Cooper Kupp to hold out. Neither seemed to work, as Donald re-signed and Kupp agreed to an extension this week.
  • Safety Jalen Thompson said he's looking forward to taking the next step as a leader on defense. He said Budda Baker told him they both should be in the Pro Bowl this season.
  • Linebacker Zaven Collins disclosed that he hurt his shoulder in Week 6 last year and injured it further in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. "Dealing with the shoulder, it actually had a lot more effect on me than probably I thought," he said.

Comments / 0

Phoenix, AZ
