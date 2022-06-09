Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge reveals Casey Jones, launches next week

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge promises that same magic you felt at a pizza parlor arcade in the '90s, and we won't have to wait for it much longer: the game is releasing June 16 and features fan-favorite, Casey Jones, as a playable character.

Shredder's Revenge primarily builds on the legacy of Turtles in Time, which is probably what you're thinking of if you're picturing a Turtles brawler in your head. Shredder's Revenge is co-created by Dotemu and Tribute Games, who've previously worked on Streets of Rage 4 and Panzer Paladin respectively. For our April cover story, we got to see demo footage of the vibrant pixel art and advances to the Ninja Turtles beat 'em up formula, like character-unique movesets and improved hit registering. From the game's Steam page:

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat ’em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves - making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to four players simultaneously!"

The game's final trailer revealed the inclusion of '90s badass parody, Casey Jones, alongside its impending release date. I'll be interested to see how this hockey mask-wearing beefy bruiser fits into the character balance we were shown earlier in the Spring—unlike the original games, each character in Shredder's Revenge is balanced to offer advantages and disadvantages in terms of speed, reach and attack power.

Shredder's Revenge will be available for purchase on Steam starting June 16.