Speedrunning FPS Neon White finally gets a release date

By Imogen Mellor
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Neon White is mostly about being an assassin from hell with the chance to get to heaven by performing incredible moves at a lightning pace. But it's also about looking great and flirting which, come on, is a hell of a pastime. The card-based, action, FPS, speedrunning, um, flirting sim has finally gotten a release date in another hot trailer.

Announced at Summer Game Fest, you can finally expect to play Neon White on June 16, right around the corner. You slay demons as a Neon, a group of people "plucked" from hell to do the dirty work. And though it may be a chore to the cast, it looks pretty badass to me.

A demo for Neon White was available on Steam not too long ago, so we've already gotten a taste for just how competitive speedrunning this singleplayer game can get.

Though the main gameplay is about this speed and precision, parkouring your way across the game's maps, you can shower other Neons with gifts and talk to a weird cat-angel thing in sunglasses and a robe that will give you the missions you're going on. Accompanying this fast-paced hectic gameplay is a soundtrack by Machine Girl so you can bob your head as you go. We just have to wait until next week to get assassinating.

Core Keeper's titanic Sunken Sea update gets a June release date

If you've got a preference for building stuff with friends while running from hungry and horrifying cave creatures, you may have spied Core Keeper when it launched in early access back in March. The crafty co-op game for 8 players blew past half a million downloads on Steam in just a couple of weeks, its combo of Stardew Valley-esque homesteading and cavern-survival creating a surprisingly effective balance between cosy and creepy. Now, developer Pugstorm is working on Core Keeper's first major update.
The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a hauntingly beautiful metroidvania

If you're a sucker for Lovecraftian influences and some rock-solid metroidvania gameplay, you might want to give The Last Case of Benedict Fox a peep. From Tacticool Champs developer Plot Twist, the 2D side-scroller promises a thrilling mystery stuffed among some pretty challenging combat. It was announced earlier this year, but the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase has been our first real look.The game takes place in 1925...
Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

