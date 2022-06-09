Yankees fans will back Giancarlo Stanton after response to outfield gaffes

The trade deadline is less than two months away, and the Braves once again are poised to be one of the more active teams come the end of July. In an interview with 680 The Fan earlier this week, Alex Anthopoulos even admitted to already making calls to teams about potential trades. Although, he also mentioned how difficult it is for other clubs to pull the trigger and sell their assets this early in the season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO