ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees fans will back Giancarlo Stanton after response to outfield gaffes

By Adam Weinrib
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 New York Yankees lost a rare blowout game on Wednesday night in Minnesota for myriad reasons, but Giancarlo Stanton’s performance in his return to the outfield certainly didn’t help matters. After being laid up with what people thought was a quad pop, but what was...

yanksgoyard.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Roger Maris’ son gets brutally honest on Aaron Judge’s historic home run chase

Aaron Judge is in the midst of a career season. The outfielder is on pace for 63 home runs which would be a Yankees franchise record. Babe Ruth formerly held the record before Roger Maris shattered it in 1961 when he blasted 61 home runs. At the time, Maris’s mark was the most ever hit in MLB. However, players such as Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa have since broke the MLB record. Nonetheless, Maris’s 61 home runs is still the most ever hit by a Yankees player in a single season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Braves shake up the 40-man roster by adding a former Mariners & Yankees First Baseman

Ford is probably best known for his time with the Yankees, but he has spent time with Washington and San Fransisco as well. The Braves needed some first base depth in Gwinnett, so this move makes sense. Ford’s best season came as a rookie in 2019, clubbing 12 home runs and posting a .909 OPS over 50 games. He hasn’t shown much since, so I doubt he’s in Atlanta anytime soon.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Could Not Believe What Tony La Russa Did

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa did the unthinkable yesterday during the team’s series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the Dodgers ahead of the White Sox 7-5 in the top of the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field, Trea Turner stood at the plate against left-hander Bennett Sousa.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Angels’ Noah Syndergaard gets disastrous update ahead of revenge start vs. Mets

The Los Angels Angels finally ended their losing streak after 14 consecutive defeats on Thursday. The Halos defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-2 at home in their first win in two weeks. After an impressive start to the season, the team has faced a number of injury scares, poor play, and even fired manager Joe Maddon. However, things got even worse with the most recent news on Noah Syndergaard.
ANAHEIM, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Five Players LA Could Trade For This Summer

The Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball and they aren’t even clicking on all cylinders yet. LA has one of the most talented rosters in the league, but the past history of the front office suggests that if there’s a big name on the trading block that can make a difference, they’ll explore a potential deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Manny Bañuelos
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Yardbarker

Anthopoulos talks about where the Braves could potentially add before the trade deadline

The trade deadline is less than two months away, and the Braves once again are poised to be one of the more active teams come the end of July. In an interview with 680 The Fan earlier this week, Alex Anthopoulos even admitted to already making calls to teams about potential trades. Although, he also mentioned how difficult it is for other clubs to pull the trigger and sell their assets this early in the season.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outfield#Tigers
NBC Sports

Rangers fan sucker punches Lightning fan while exiting MSG

A Tampa Bay Lightning fan appeared to have been knocked unconscious after being sucker-punched by a New York Rangers fan while leaving Thursday's game at Madison Square Garden. Video of the incident, which was captured by a fan and posted on social media, shows the attacker turning around and punching...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Listen: MLB Fans Are Chanting For Manager To Be Fired

White Sox fans are ready to give Tony La Russa the boot. After the Chicago squad gave up some costly runs in the 10th inning of today's matchup against the Texas Rangers, chants of "Fire Tony" started raining down from the the home crowd. Take a listen here:. After a...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

259K+
Followers
489K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy