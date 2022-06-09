ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Guns Kill People, and Tyrants with Gun Monopolies Kill the Most

By David Kopel
Reason.com
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My forthcoming article in the Gonzaga Journal of International Law examines the comparative risks of too little gun control and too much gun control. Here's the abstract:. What are the relative risks of a nation having too many guns compared to the risks of the nation having too few guns? Comparing...

reason.com

Comments / 14

Corner Pocket
2d ago

Don't forget Cambodia established gun control laws in 1956. It then went on to kill 1 million educated, unarmed citizens. Guatemala enacted gun control in 1964. It then went on to kill 100 thousand unarmed Indians. Uganda established gun control laws in 1970. It then went on to kill 300 thousand unarmed Christians. This is NOT something that just happened early in the 20th century.

Reply
37
newway
3d ago

This is why our forefathers crafted the Constitution of the United States of America. Thy wrote a document identifying our inalienable ( God given ) rights. The document only spotify's the rights that they recognized it does not give us our rights. our rights are inalienable god-given and no removal of any kind of document can take those rights away

Reply(1)
31
Guy Bloom
2d ago

A very important point that often gets glossed over. The left has killed hundreds of millions in the last 100 years.

Reply
19
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Salon

There will be no gun control: For many white Americans, the idea of the gun is all they have left

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Guns were a ubiquitous part of my childhood. My grandfather, who had been a master sergeant in the Army, had a small arsenal in his house in Mechanic Falls, Maine. He gave me a bolt-action Springfield rifle when I was 7. By the time I was 10, I had graduated to a Winchester lever-action 30-30. I moved my way up the National Rifle Association's (NRA) Marksmanship Qualification Program, helped along by a summer camp where riflery was mandatory. Like many boys in rural America, I was fascinated by guns, although I disliked hunting. Two decades as a reporter in war zones, however, resulted in a deep aversion to weapons. I saw what they did to human bodies. I inherited my grandfather's guns and gave them to my uncle.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Tyrants#Violent Crime#Americans#The United Nations#The European Union#Un#Eu
The Conversation U.S.

Did the assault weapons ban of 1994 bring down mass shootings? Here's what the data tells us

A spate of high-profile mass shootings in the U.S. has sparked calls for Congress to look at imposing a ban on so-called assault weapons – covering the types of guns used in both the recent Buffalo grocery attack and that on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Such a prohibition has been in place before. As President Joe Biden noted in his June 2, 2022, speech addressing gun violence, almost three decades ago bipartisan support in Congress helped push through a federal assault weapons ban in 1994, as part of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act. That ban was...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Fox News host "goes rogue" — calls for gun control live on-air

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — an attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead — Fox News and other right-wing media outlets have been pushing a Democrats-want-to-take-your-guns narrative. But Fox News host Arthel Neville had a different tone when, on Sunday, May 29, she covered President Joe Biden's visit to Uvalde and called for gun law reform.
UVALDE, TX
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy