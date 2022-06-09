ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Md. governor calls for criminal investigation into grade changing at Baltimore schools

By WBFF Staff
CBS Austin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is requesting a criminal investigation into "widespread grade changing practices" in the Baltimore City School system. The move comes after a scathing report by the Inspector General for Education was released this week showing more than 12,000 failing grades were changed to passing...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan calls for investigation into ‘grade fixing’ at Baltimore public schools

(The Center Square) – Maryland’s governor is calling for an investigation of a school district following the release of a report that indicates grade-changing practices have taken place. Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter to Ereck. L. Barron, the U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, asking for an inquiry into the Maryland Inspector General of Education’s report of […]
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Baltimore County schools superintendent defends record

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams is defending his record after five members of the County Council called for a search to replace him. The Baltimore Sun reports that Williams sent a letter to the council Saturday covering how he has handled a variety of issues, including school safety, a bus driver shortage and staff morale.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Hogan calls for criminal investigation into grade changing

Gov. Larry Hogan is calling for a criminal investigation of Baltimore City Public Schools after a report from the Office of the Inspector General found “widespread grade changing practices.“. According to the report, failing grades were inexplicably changed to passing ones toward the end of the school year more...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County and the Commission for Women will recognize three outstanding women during its 40th Annual “Woman of the Year” Awards Ceremony. The event will take place on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Baltimore County Council Chambers. The 2022 recipients are: Charlotte W. Bullock as the “Woman of the Year”, a long-standing resident dedicated to … Continue reading "Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday" The post Baltimore County 2022 Women of the Year announced, to be recognized on Monday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
foxbaltimore.com

Rushern Baker suspends campaign for Governor of Maryland

(WBFF) — In a statement released today, former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker says he is suspending his campaign for governor. They called the statement "difficult, yet necessary." The statement says Barker and running mate Nancy Navarro were "dramatically outspent" by their competitors. According to the latest campaign...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Best school districts in Maryland

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City School Board Candidates Call For Investigation Following Audit Of Grade Changes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two candidates for the Baltimore City School Board of Commissioners called for a public apology and investigation of the school system after a state audit revealed multiple Baltimore high schools changed more than 12,500 failing grades to passing over a several-year span. Michael Eugene Johnson wants to know the fates of the children who we said were socially promoted through the school system. “Where are these children? he asked. “What are the plans in place to help those that we feel that they have had a crime committed on them?” Rev. Cortly “C.D.” Witherspoon, a community activist and candidate for...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Former DC student criticizes Mayor Bowser in March for Our Lives speech

RuQuan Johnson, a former D.C. student, was critical of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s efforts to prevent gun violence during the March for Our Lives rally Saturday. Johnson, now a student at Harvard University, said he spoke with Bowser two years ago about creating safer spaces for residents. She said she would handle it.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#School Systems#Criminal Investigation#School Principal#Ig
WGME

After emotional testimony, Maryland school board bans pride flags

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — After hours of emotional testimony, a Maryland school board voted Wednesday to ban the display of political flags, including LGBTQ pride flags, on school property. Dozens of people, including current students, spoke at the Carroll County board meeting for and against the policy. The board...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Educators Recognized by the Maryland Council for Social Studies

Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) educators Jayme Pieretti and Nicole Penix were recognized as outstanding social studies educators by the Maryland Council for Social Studies (MDCSS).  Mr. Pieretti, Huntingtown High School, Social Studies Core Lead and Government teacher was recognized as the Secondary Social Studies Teacher of the Year.  His commitment to understanding learner variability and meeting […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan reacts to high gas prices

MARYLAND– With skyrocketing gas prices, people’s wallets are hurting. Governor Larry Hogan says this is frustrating to see. He says recently Maryland legislators temporarily suspended the gas tax. While Governor Hogan said the suspension wasn’t long enough, it saved Marylanders’ nearly $120 million dollars. The Governor’s office has also requested that the Biden administration and Congress cut the federal gas tax, but that proved unsuccessful.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
CBS Baltimore

‘Derogatory’ Challenge Coin With Maryland State Police Shield Created By Former Member, Agency Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation of a “derogatory” challenge coin with the Maryland State Police’s shield on it determined the item was created by a former member who left the agency in 2012, “ said Col. Woodrow W. Jones III, superintendent of the agency. A spokesperson for the Maryland State Police confirmed the sides of the coin have images of a woman’s anatomy, with one showing a woman’s rear and underwear with the text, “I’m Offended,” along with the agency’s logo. “Although it has been determined a current member of the Maryland State Police was not involved in the manufacture of this item, I am still disgusted to know that anyone who wore this uniform would create something that demeans others and disregards our core values and all this Department stands for,” Jones said. He said the coin’s existence undermines the agency’s efforts to create a welcoming workplace and improve relationships with community members. “I remain committed to ensuring the fair and equitable treatment of all employees and to upholding the tradition and reputation of excellence in police services the Maryland State Police has been known for during the past century,” Jones said.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors In These Maryland Counties

Mask mandates in Maryland are being eased by federal health officials as the state recovers from the surge of new infections in early spring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on mask-wearing to concentrate on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections, leaving some parts of the state still encouraged to continue masking up indoors.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Find Columbia University Football Player Reported Missing From Fells Point

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore police found a football player “safe and unharmed” on Sunday after he was reported missing, according to authorities. Police initially asked for the public’s help in locating Alex Thompson, 21, who was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Friday on Thames Street in Fells Point. Alex was described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall. He weighs about 220-pounds.vHe was last seen wearing a dark blue Polo shirt and grey pants. Thompson is a football player at Columbia from Honolulu majoring in economics. He is spending the summer in Baltimore interning at Brown Advisory, an investment management firm.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy