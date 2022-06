BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two candidates for the Baltimore City School Board of Commissioners called for a public apology and investigation of the school system after a state audit revealed multiple Baltimore high schools changed more than 12,500 failing grades to passing over a several-year span. Michael Eugene Johnson wants to know the fates of the children who we said were socially promoted through the school system. “Where are these children? he asked. “What are the plans in place to help those that we feel that they have had a crime committed on them?” Rev. Cortly “C.D.” Witherspoon, a community activist and candidate for...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO