ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

BLM plans prescribed burn southeast of Kingman￼

By tsn-thestandard
thestandardnewspaper.online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOHAVE COUNTY – The Bureau of Land Management, Kingman Field Office, is planning to conduct a multiple day prescribed fire on Goodwin Mesa, about 50 miles southeast of Kingman, pending appropriate weather and seasonal conditions. The Goodwin Mesa...

thestandardnewspaper.online

Comments / 4

Summer Snow
3d ago

Really? Triple digits, constant wind, and worst of all DRY, DRY, DRY, conditions! Don't let what happened in New Mexico, prescribed burn, was a travesty!!!

Reply
4
Related
SignalsAZ

Work Begins June 13 on Manzanita Trail

Asphalt Paving and Supply in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing roadwork on Manzanita Trail in the Prescott Country Club area from Prescott Country Club Boulevard to Turquoise Circle. Construction will begin on June 13, 2022, continuing through June 30, 2022. Road construction will consist of a two-inch fiber...
zachnews.net

Bullhead City, AZ: Come to a candidate forum for Bullhead City Council candidates inside the Chaparral Golf and Country Club.

Source: Pamela Smith (Information) Picture: Pamela Smith (Courtesy) Bullhead City, Arizona: A candidate forum for candidates running for Bullhead City Council is being held starting at 6:30 p.m. MST on Monday, June 27th, 2022 inside the Chaparral Golf and Country Club located at 1260 Mohave Drive. Candidates Dan Alfonzo, Tami...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Visitors, residents reminded of ban on glass containers at Bullhead City parks

BULLHEAD CITY — Two weeks into the summer season, Bullhead City officials have identified a familiar recurring issue at city parks: glass containers. "We do not want anyone to step on a broken piece of glass," City Manager Toby Cotter said, citing it as a major safety concern. "We have spent hundreds and hundreds of hours cleaning up city beaches. Glass should not be brought in."
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Lane closure in downtown Kingman￼

KINGMAN – Western Technologies will be installing ground water monitoring wells at the northwest corner of Fifth Street and Route 66 beginning Monday, please call: Western Technologies. KINGMAN – Western Technologies will be installing ground water monitoring wells at the northwest corner of Fifth Street and Route 66...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Kingman, AZ
Kingman, AZ
Government
City
Bagdad, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
thestandardnewspaper.online

Another Dollar General breaks ground￼

Nebraska-based On Point Construction Management is building another discount store in the center of Kingman. Construction of a Dollar General is underway on a 1.65-acre parcel between Florence and Robinson Aves., on Stockton Hill Road. The company declined to provide project detail, deferring to the developer. The developer has been unavailable. Photo Dave Hawkins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm Land#Livestock#Monsoon#Blm#Kingman Field Office
thestandardnewspaper.online

Kingman residents reflect on 2002 Supreme Court ruling as 20th anniversary nears

KINGMAN – While Jehovah’s Witnesses have chosen to temporarily suspend their door-to-door ministry due to the pandemic, their activity was almost permanently banned by one U.S. village in the late 1990s — that is until the United States Supreme Court stepped in with a historic 8-1 decision on June 17, 2002 declaring the local ordinance unconstitutional.
KINGMAN, AZ
lasvegastribune.net

Clark County Commissioners vote to eliminate 7,000 small businesses

Clark County Commissioners vote to eliminate 7,000 small businesses. BCC only care about the millions they receive from Wall St. corporations. On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) chose: 1) to ignore 200 pages of opposing comments from citizens; 2) to violate Nevada State law which encourages private business; 3) to extinguish 7,000 small privately-owned businesses (as short-term rentals are officially labeled by Clark County), while 4) saying nothing about the program of Governor Sisolak to subsidize with taxpayer funds out-of-state businesses he wants to move to Clark County, and 5) to lie blatantly about what those 7,000 businesses actually contribute to the well-being of Las Vegas and its tourist industry.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Nevada Independent

Poll: Lombardo maintains GOP governor primary lead; LG and SOS races remain close

Still, Lombardo — who declared in a debate late last month that “for all practical purposes, this primary is over” — appears well on track to win the primary election next week and proceed to the general election against Gov. Steve Sisolak. The post Poll: Lombardo maintains GOP governor primary lead; LG and SOS races remain close appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Nevada Current

Clark County introduces short-term rental regulation as opponents hire lawyer

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Clark County Commission is sticking to a plan to drastically slash the number of short-term rentals in Southern Nevada by licensing a fraction of current operators and fining those who are unlicensed.  The Commission introduced an ordinance Tuesday that would permit one percent of the housing units in unincorporated Clark County, about 2,850, to […] The post Clark County introduces short-term rental regulation as opponents hire lawyer appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer was the person killed when a steel crossbar marking low clearance at a freeway construction project was hit by a passing truck and collapsed atop his vehicle, authorities said Friday. A police procession on U.S. 95 to the downtown Clark...
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

Death Valley to eclipse 120 degrees as Southwest sizzles

Temperatures have been on the rise for much of the southwestern United States this week, leaving residents to swelter while daily record highs are placed in jeopardy. AccuWeather forecasters say the sizzling heat will continue for much of the weekend, but much-needed relief is on the horizon. A northward bulge...
PHOENIX, AZ
pvtimes.com

Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation

Nevada earned the distinction Monday of having the second-highest gas prices in the U.S. at just over $5.49 per gallon — a record price nearly 63 cents above the national average. The price rose 12 cents since hitting a record $5.37 per gallon average on Saturday, propelling the Silver...

Comments / 0

Community Policy