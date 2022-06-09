ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenafly, NJ

Tenafly High School cancels finals due to ransomware attack

By Linda Schmidt
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTENAFLY, N.J. - Students in Tenafly, New Jersey, have been learning the old-fashioned way since a ransomware attack crippled the school district's computer system last Thursday. Tenafly High School had to cancel...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paterson Times

Two people wounded in late-night Paterson shooting

A man from Garfield and another from Paterson were wounded in a shooting on East 26th Street late Saturday night. Police said both victims – 24-year-old from Garfield and a 23-year-old Paterson man – were struck by gunfire on East 26th Street and 7th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tenafly, NJ
Tenafly, NJ
Education
New Jersey 101.5

New details: How did brothers drown in NJ school’s indoor pool?

BAYONNE — The brothers who drowned Wednesday night may have been swimming in a closed diving pool while lifeguards were paying attention to the main lap pool. The president of the Bayonne Board of Education told NBC 4 New York that the two brothers who drowned Wednesday night were in a smaller diving pool at the Lincoln Community School. Diving pools are much deeper than regular pools.
BAYONNE, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Infant’s death at hospital brings mother’s outrage

SUMMIT, NJ — For Dominique Simmons, of East Orange, March 25 is a night she will never forget. “I brought my daughter to the hospital. I wanted to make sure she could breathe. Something was blocking her throat,” Simmons said in an interview with Union County LocalSource on Friday, May 13. “I brought her to Overlook Hospital. I was just going to go to any normal hospital in Essex County, but the doula who helps assist with home births said she takes her kids to Overlook Hospital. I’m a transportation driver for Life Ride. I knew where it was because I dropped a lot of people over there.”
EAST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tenafly High School#Fbi#Ransomware#Security Systems#Google Classroom
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed to launch at 3 more stores Wednesday

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. New Jersey adult recreational weed sales will begin at three Central Jersey stores this week. Stores in Eatontown, Woodbridge and Union that currently sell medical marijuana...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Surati Holi Hai Walk and Color Festival Comes to Jersey City and Hoboken

The tri-state areas biggest color festival The Surati Holi Hai Walk and Color Festival is happening in Jersey City and in Hoboken on Saturday June 18th, 2022. Get ready for a fun end of Spring day with award-winning nonprofit Surati For Performing Arts based here in Jersey City as they present the kick-off celebrations and Hudson River Color Walk along the waterfront in Jersey City and Holi Hai - Festival of Colors in Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
PIX11

Protesters slam DeSantis speech in NYC over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Protesters chanted outside as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a conference Sunday in New York. In April, DeSantis signed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law banning classroom instruction about LGBTQ issues. Chelsea Piers, where DeSantis spoke Sunday, has been a historic focal point in the LGBTQ+ community. Protesters felt the governor’s presence […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
NBC New York

2 Teen Boys, Both 13, Dead After Going Under Water at NYC Beach

Two teenage boys out enjoying a day at the beach drowned Friday after going under water for nearly an hour, police said. Authorities said the two boys, both 13 years old, were with a group of friends along Jamaica Bay when the two fell into the water and were swept away around 11:40 a.m., police officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Two Hospitalized In Route 17 Crash

Two people were hospitalized after an overnight crash on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights. The extent of their injuries couldn't immediately be determined following the collision on the northbound side outside the Shell station at Malcolm Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Members of the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NBC New York

Rush-Hour NYC Subway Stabbing Sends Rider to Hospital

Cops are looking for a man they say stabbed a rider aboard a subway in Queens during Friday's morning rush, sending him to the hospital for treatment for facial and hand wounds, authorities say. The suspect has not been caught. It wasn't clear if the two men had been involved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy