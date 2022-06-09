ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amityville Woman Killed, Two Others Injured In Copiague Crash

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured two other people on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured two other people on Long Island.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. Thursday, June 6 in Copiague.

Carolyn Merhige, age 85, of Amityville, was driving a 2019 Subaru Cross Trek eastbound on Sunrise Highway when she suffered what appears to be a medical emergency and struck a 2021 Dodge Durango that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of New Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

Merhige was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where she was pronounced dead, said police.

The driver of the Durango, Demetria Susajlo, 30, of Lindenhurst, and her six-month-old son, were also transported, where Susajlo suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Her son suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

