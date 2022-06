Several dozen members of a fraternity at the University of New Hampshire have been charged for an alleged hazing incident, the Durham Police Department announced Friday. On April 13, the Sigma Alpha Epsilon New Hampshire Beta chapter hosted an event at its house with new members of the fraternity. Five days later, the university alerted authorities of an alleged hazing incident stemming from the event. According to police, an investigation concluded that there was "probable cause that the crime of Student Hazing had occurred."

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO