ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Jason Alexander, the man Britney Spears was married to for 55 hours, livestreamed himself 'crashing' her wedding venue

By Kim Renfro,Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nExvc_0g65yxcb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0iyY_0g65yxcb00
Jason Alexander and Britney Spears.

Enos Solomon/FilmMagic; Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP via Getty Images

  • Britney Spears and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari are reportedly getting married Thursday night.
  • Hours before the ceremony, Jason Allen Alexander (who wed Spears in 2004) arrived uninvited.
  • Ventura Police confirmed to Insider that the arrest happened at the venue.

Sheriff's deputies have arrested Jason Allen Alexander — a man who was married to Britney Spears for 55 hours in 2004 — after Alexander arrived uninvited to Spears' wedding at her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed the incident to Insider, noting that the arrest happened at the venue and the investigation is ongoing.

TMZ was first to report on how Alexander had livestreamed himself as he approached Spears' house and entered the venue area in the backyard. The video was reportedly broadcast live from Alexander's Instagram account. A Twitter account devoted to Spears shared a screen record of video that shows Alexander giving a tour of the inside of a wedding tent, where he says "here's the inside scoop at the bullshit wedding." He also says that he's "crashing" the event.

Neither Spears, Asghari, nor any wedding guests appear to have been inside the venue at the time.

Alexander was childhood friends with Spears. The pair made news waves when they got married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. It was the pop star's first marriage — but the union was annulled within 55 hours.

E! News reports that Alexander is being charged with "trespassing, vandalism and battery" after his wedding "crash" on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday, Alexander had uploaded a video on Instagram with the caption "follow the money" and the hashtag #freedom

In the clip, he speaks to the camera with a black baseball hat on backwards and says that everyone associated with Britney Spears should be "investigated."

"Lou Taylor, Sam Asghari, all his sisters, everyone in his family, Kate Hudson, Larry Rudolph,  Bryan Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears, Lynne Spears, Jamie Spears," he begins. "Everybody that's been associated with Britney in the last 20 years, even me. Let's do an investigation on me, also."

He continues on, saying the investigation should focus on financials — an area of Spears' estate that has been the focus in recent hearings for her ongoing conservatorship.

Alexander says he's been learning about "C-corps and S-corps and LLCs and umbrella corporations and how you're able to basically pump and dump." The man then tells his followers (which are currently numbered at about 6,000) to think about people who have an LLC connected to Spears, saying they should be audited.

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Earlier today, news broke that Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari were set to marry on Thursday night at the pop star's mansion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUCLh_0g65yxcb00
Spears and Asghari have been dating for about six years.

J. Merritt/Getty Images

The news was reported on Thursday as paparazzi images of a wedding tent emerged from Spears' home in Thousand Oaks — a city north of the Los Angeles, California area.

People magazine reports that Spears' parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, along with her younger sister Jamie Lynne, a namesake of her parents, were not included in the celebration .

Over the last year, both of Spears' parents and her younger sister were the subject of much scrutiny as the singer's conservatorship battle raged on .

After the legal guardianship, which her father Jamie had overseen for 13 years, was terminated last November, Spears frequently posted Instagram captions and stories about her experience of alleged abuse at the hands of her family, including feelings of ire towards her little sister's memoir.

Spears has two sons from a previous marriage to Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. According to People , neither of her sons will attend the wedding.

"They're happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together," Federline's lawyer told People . "It's their night and they didn't want to take away from them."

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021 , a couple of months before a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of terminating the conservatorship.

In April 2022, Spears and Asghari announced they were expecting their first child together. About a month later, Spears revealed on Instagram that she had miscarried and was no longer pregnant.

Asghari made a rare public statement about his relationship with Spears and the miscarriage in a profile interview for GQ.

"It's something that happens to a lot of people," the 28-year-old actor and personal trainer said. "A beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 43

Michael
2d ago

The Amazon rainforest runs for thousands of miles. At some point it runs through areas of rainforest that's been untouched and barely been explored. Because of the porous limestone in this area, the river water leaks through the stone and travels deep into Earth, and form pools miles below the surface. Over thousands of years, small blind transparent fish lived and evolved in these pools. These fish who have never seen the Sun or surface and have never seen by human eyes. These fish care more about this than I do.

Reply(6)
29
Zona Tomlinson
2d ago

Here comes another loser. it's hard for men on a whole to get over rejection. I hope he goes to jail & Britney get a restraining order - permanently!

Reply(1)
13
Related
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Blazer With No Shirt For Dinner With Travis Barker and Kids

On Saturday, June 4, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her new husband Travis Barker and their blended family for dinner at Nobu and she was dressed to impress. All in black, Kourtney was wearing a large blazer that buttoned over her semi-sheer bralette and a short skirt that was just visible through the buttoned lapels. She accessorized with a small black purse and a pair of sandal heels.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Oops, She Did It Again! Britney Spears Puzzles Fans With Bizarre Instagram Videos

Britney Spears is at it again! The Princess of Pop took to social media on Tuesday, June 7, sharing a series of energetic Instagram videos showcasing the singer doing everything from dance routines to swimsuit modeling, but some of her captions had fans scratching their heads in confusion.In one of the clips, Spears sped through a nearly two minute dance routine tribute to Justin Bieber and gushed about meeting him when he was a teenager."@justinbieber I remember when you visited me in my dressing room on tour and your beautiful little mamma walked in and said 'do you know where...
MUSIC
extratv

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Unique Wedding Bands

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married, and “Extra” has the scoop on their custom wedding bands!. Stephanie Gottlieb is the designer behind the gorgeous rings, and shared how she designed Britney’s bands to complement her engagement ring. “We loved creating Britney and Sam’s custom bands!”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts To Britney’s Wedding After Not Being Invited To Nuptials

Jamie Lynn Spears (sort of) congratulated her sister Britney Spears on getting married to Sam Asghari, despite not being invited to the ceremony. The Zoey-101 star, 31, “liked” a post by E! News on Instagram about the June 9 wedding. The post featured a photo of Britney with guests Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, and Jamie Lynn hit the ‘like’ button to show her support.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousand Oaks, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Ventura County, CA
Entertainment
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Thousand Oaks, CA
Society
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Ventura County, CA
Society
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Larry Rudolph
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Bryan Spears
Person
Britney Spears
E! News

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child. Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow. The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Ventura Police#Tmz
CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Independent

Sam Asghari explains why Britney Spears’ engagement ring is delicate and slams ‘free’ rings for celebrities

Sam Asghari has slammed the idea of getting a big, “free” engagement ring for celebrities and has defended the delicate piece of jewelry that he designed for his fiancée, Britney Spears.The 28-year-old personal trainer discussed his engagement during an interview with GQ, recalling how he and Spears bought each other Rolex watches in honour of it. However, he acknowledged how the one thing he struggled with was finding her the right ring.After going over options with his sisters, Asghari said he realised that he wanted to get Spears something delicate that came “from [his] heart,” before criticising the concept of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Spotted With Her Boyfriend After Rumors She Was Dating The Actor

It seems like the rumors that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp began a secret romance amid the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will finally come to an end! The attorney was leaving her hotel in Virginia with the man she’s dating Edward Owen, not the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple were spotted in photographs, which you can see here (via TMZ), getting into a car, and one fan who’d been following the trial even asked Camille to take a selfie with her!
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

452K+
Followers
28K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy