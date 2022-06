The Yonkers city code already bans the use of gasoline powered leaf blowers from June 1 to Sept. 30 and now the city has taken another step toward eliminating the noise and air pollution that comes from them. Mayor Mike Spano announced the launch of a new rebate program to help residents and landscapers cover the cost of buying electric leaf blowers to replace the gas-powered machines.

YONKERS, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO