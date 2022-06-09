ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

After 2-year hiatus, Indy Pride parade and festival return to Downtown Indy Saturday

By Channing King and Kayla Dwyer, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Indy Pride traditionally hosts numerous LGBTQ+-themed events throughout the month of June, but the Saturday that features both its parade and festival is undoubtedly the month's highlight.

When those two events take place this Saturday, they may be even more exuberant than normal after being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

When is the 2022 Indy Pride Parade?

The parade will take place in Downtown Indianapolis between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, June 11.

More: IHSAA policy already addresses transgender athletes. What else will the new Indiana law do?

What is the Indy Pride Parade route?

The parade will follow its traditional path : starting at the intersection of College and Massachusetts avenues, heading south down Mass Ave to Delaware Street and then north to, well, North Street.

What roads will be closed for the Indy Pride Parade?

Though the parade begins at 10 a.m., the first road closures start at 8 a.m. on College Avenue from New York to 10th streets, and on St. Clair Street from East Street to the railroad tracks, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which will handle traffic control and pedestrian safety at the event.

By 9:30 a.m., most of the blocks adjacent to Mass Ave will be closed to traffic. At 9:45 a.m., Mass Ave closes to pedestrians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TI7vk_0g65yfyl00

How much does it cost to watch the Indy Pride Parade?

Indy Pride itself doesn't charge anything to watch the parade, but businesses and residents along the route may charge to let spectators sit on their patios or watch from their roofs.

When is the 2022 Indy Pride Festival?

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Where will the Indy Pride Festival take place?

The festival outgrew its previous home at the American Legion Mall several years ago, and will once again take place at Military Park at the corner of West and New York streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uNJD_0g65yfyl00

Who is headlining the Indy Pride Festival concert?

There will be three stages of entertainment, but the main stage will be headlined by Crystal Waters, The Aces and Alex Newell. (You can see the full lineup here .)

How much is admission to the Indy Pride Festival?

Single tickets are $7 in advance . There is also what they're calling a "Solidarity Ticket," which, for $9, gets you admission and provides a separate one to be given away by a non-profit. Group tickets bought in multiples of 12 or 25 receive equivalent individual prices of $4.16 and $4, respectively.

What's the weather supposed to be like Saturday?

As of Thursday night, looking good! A slight chance of rain lingers through the day, but the parade will see temperatures in the 60s and the festival will see the 70s, maybe even 80.

Contact IndyStar digital producer Channing King at channing.king@indystar.com. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter: @ChanningKing .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: After 2-year hiatus, Indy Pride parade and festival return to Downtown Indy Saturday

Comments / 15

James Sullivan
3d ago

I have never cared about it before. And I don't care about it now! If anything I am really over hearing about it

Reply(5)
6
roadsbridges.com

Indianapolis Revises 10-year-old Road Design Policy

Ten years ago, Indianapolis' Complete Streets ordinance got national praise in 2012, but drifted into the background after a while. The idea behind Complete Streets was simple: approach street design with all travelers in mind by incorporating elements like bike lanes and walking paths into street projects. It was safety,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Assembling an impressive and affordable charcuterie board

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're planning a summer party, a charcuterie board can be a great option for your guests. Not only can it serve as a beautiful centerpiece for a table, but it also provides a delicious treat to appeal to a wide array of appetites. Local food influencer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
