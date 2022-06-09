Meet the 2022 Lima Locos

Shady Bowl Speedway has been plagued by rain and cold race nights all season. But Saturday night was different when only half the program was rained out, despite nearly a night-long drizzle or showers. The action was brought to a complete halt for about an hour as the track crew and racers dried the track after a heavy shower. The northern Ohio-based Wheelman Series were the headliners of the night. The series travels to pavement tracks in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan bringing some of the top-notch street stock drivers and teams in the tri-state.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO