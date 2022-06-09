ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Meet the 2022 Lima Locos

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Meet the 2022 Lima Locos with these baseball cards, courtesy of...

www.limaohio.com

Lima News

Roses and Thorns

The roses are in full bloom, almost enough to not notice the annoying thorns this week. Rose: To residents in Ottoville, who pitched in Monday night when the roof collapsed at Ottoville Hardware Furniture & Appliance. Their efforts rushing in to clean up flooded floors and move products helped the locally owned business reopen Tuesday with a limited capacity.
OTTOVILLE, OH
Lima News

“Back to the Future 1969” race

WAPAKONETA — “Back to the Future 1969” is the third race in Wapakoneta’s “Moon Series,” and will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27 at 202 Willipie St., Wapakoneta. The cost is $50: unation.com/event/10415218, or $120 to bundle all three races in June, July...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Lima Memorial Auxilary awards scholarships

LIMA — Three recent high school graduates planning to study medicine will receive scholarships from the Lima Memorial Auxiliary. This year’s recipients include: Carlie VanMeter, a Lima Central Catholic graduate who plans to study nursing at Ohio Northern University; Emily Horstman, an Ottawa-Glandorf graduate who will study nursing and medicine at The Ohio State University; and Addalyn Allen, a Wapakoneta graduate who will study nursing at Bowling Green State University in the fall.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

‘Be who you are’: Jones reflects on 4 decades as Otsego teacher, coach

TONTOGANY – Cheryl Jones said she knew as early as high school she wanted to be a teacher, but she wasn’t sure she would ever coach — especially not volleyball. Jones has taught health and physical education at Otsego High School for 38 years and was varsity volleyball coach for 35 years. She will retire at the end of the month.
TONTOGANY, OH
Lima News

Jerome O’Neal: Gratitude for Martin’s commitment

Several years ago, I can remember awkward moments standing in the presence of this older gentleman at my nursing home. I knew who he was, and the history that he carried on his shoulders made me nervous being around him. His sister was a patient in the nursing home, and he had long retired. After a brief time, I got up the courage to start talking to him.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Heuerman picks up Kahle Jr. Memorial win

LIMA — Racing returned Friday night to Limaland Motorsports Park with the second annual Ron Kahle Jr Memorial Race, honoring the memory of one of the tracks biggest supporters who passed away in November of 2020. No. 18 Todd Heuerman grabbed the Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invader feature...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Parker brings home big feature win at Shady Bowl

Shady Bowl Speedway has been plagued by rain and cold race nights all season. But Saturday night was different when only half the program was rained out, despite nearly a night-long drizzle or showers. The action was brought to a complete halt for about an hour as the track crew and racers dried the track after a heavy shower. The northern Ohio-based Wheelman Series were the headliners of the night. The series travels to pavement tracks in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan bringing some of the top-notch street stock drivers and teams in the tri-state.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lima News

Ohio taking its time to launch sports betting

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio isn’t exactly the fastest state when it comes to launching its sports betting program. Of surrounding states where sports betting is legal, only Michigan was slower to get their program up and running. When sports gaming launches in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023, the...
OHIO STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green is the seat of Wood County, Ohio. Founded in 1832, Bowling Green became a town in 1855 and incorporated as a city in 1901. The city took its name after Bowling Green, Kentucky, with locals calling it BG in short (pronounced as Bee Gee). Surrounded chiefly by flat...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Ackerman named Superintendent of Excellence

LIMA — Martha Holden Jennings Foundation has named Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools Superintendent, an Ohio Superintendent of Excellence. The award comes after first being named a statewide finalist for the Jennings Ohio Outstanding Superintendent Performance Award. Ackerman was nominated by the Lima School Board. A committee of Ohio...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lybarger makes positive steps but Monarch’s big inning too much for Locos

LIMA – Elida product Brayden Lybarger took several steps forward in his comeback from Tommy John elbow surgery. Lybarger’s night was encouraging and a big plus for the Lima Locos. But in spite of Lybarger’s outing, Michigan posted an 11-4 victory over the Locos Sunday night at Simmons...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Walker J. Mustain, 24, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $150 fine. Anthony J. Stapleton, 32, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 37 days suspended. $150 fine. David L. Vaske, 40, of Lima,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post by Allison Pataki. “Mrs. Post, the President and First Lady are here to see you.” So begins another average evening for Marjorie Merriweather Post. Presidents have come and gone, but she has hosted them all. Growing up in the modest farmlands of Battle Creek, Michigan, Marjorie was inspired by a few simple rules: always think for yourself, never take success for granted, and work hard — even when deemed American royalty, even while covered in imperial diamonds.
Lima News

Bethel Church of Christ to perform “Jerusalem Marketplace”

ADA — Bethel Church of Christ will present “Jerusalem Marketplace,” a performance for children ages 3 to sixth grade at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 24 at Bethel Church of Christ, 4014 County Road 304, Ada. Register at wearebethel.cc/kids.
Sidney Daily News

Baseball: Russia rocks Price, Lincolnview for D-IV baseball title

AKRON — Many Lincolnview fans entered Akron’s Canal Field wearing shirts with ‘24-0,’ printed large. The shirts, which were produced within the last week, informed any who weren’t aware of ace pitcher Landon Price’s career record. Russia made it 24-1. The Raiders rocked Price,...
RUSSIA, OH
Lima News

Armstrong’s best friend to speak during museum’s 50th anniversary

WAPAKONETA — From camping in the same cabin at Camp Owens in Marion and earning boy scout merit badges together to Neil Armstrong’s heart attack on the slopes of a Colorado ski resort, Konstantine “Kotcho” (K.K.) Solacoff was arguably the lifelong best friend of the first man to set foot on the moon.

