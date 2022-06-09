Meet the 2022 Lima Locos

The roses are in full bloom, almost enough to not notice the annoying thorns this week. Rose: To residents in Ottoville, who pitched in Monday night when the roof collapsed at Ottoville Hardware Furniture & Appliance. Their efforts rushing in to clean up flooded floors and move products helped the locally owned business reopen Tuesday with a limited capacity.
WAPAKONETA — “Back to the Future 1969” is the third race in Wapakoneta’s “Moon Series,” and will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27 at 202 Willipie St., Wapakoneta. The cost is $50: unation.com/event/10415218, or $120 to bundle all three races in June, July...
LIMA — Three recent high school graduates planning to study medicine will receive scholarships from the Lima Memorial Auxiliary. This year’s recipients include: Carlie VanMeter, a Lima Central Catholic graduate who plans to study nursing at Ohio Northern University; Emily Horstman, an Ottawa-Glandorf graduate who will study nursing and medicine at The Ohio State University; and Addalyn Allen, a Wapakoneta graduate who will study nursing at Bowling Green State University in the fall.
TONTOGANY – Cheryl Jones said she knew as early as high school she wanted to be a teacher, but she wasn’t sure she would ever coach — especially not volleyball. Jones has taught health and physical education at Otsego High School for 38 years and was varsity volleyball coach for 35 years. She will retire at the end of the month.
Several years ago, I can remember awkward moments standing in the presence of this older gentleman at my nursing home. I knew who he was, and the history that he carried on his shoulders made me nervous being around him. His sister was a patient in the nursing home, and he had long retired. After a brief time, I got up the courage to start talking to him.
AKRON, Ohio — The winner would claim their first-ever Ohio high school baseball state championship. The only question was who would blink first?. It took extra innings to get our answer, but when it came, there was jubilation in Akron and even more in Apple Creek, Holmesville, and elsewhere in Wayne and Holmes counties.
LIMA — Racing returned Friday night to Limaland Motorsports Park with the second annual Ron Kahle Jr Memorial Race, honoring the memory of one of the tracks biggest supporters who passed away in November of 2020. No. 18 Todd Heuerman grabbed the Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invader feature...
Shady Bowl Speedway has been plagued by rain and cold race nights all season. But Saturday night was different when only half the program was rained out, despite nearly a night-long drizzle or showers. The action was brought to a complete halt for about an hour as the track crew and racers dried the track after a heavy shower. The northern Ohio-based Wheelman Series were the headliners of the night. The series travels to pavement tracks in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan bringing some of the top-notch street stock drivers and teams in the tri-state.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio isn’t exactly the fastest state when it comes to launching its sports betting program. Of surrounding states where sports betting is legal, only Michigan was slower to get their program up and running. When sports gaming launches in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023, the...
Bowling Green is the seat of Wood County, Ohio. Founded in 1832, Bowling Green became a town in 1855 and incorporated as a city in 1901. The city took its name after Bowling Green, Kentucky, with locals calling it BG in short (pronounced as Bee Gee). Surrounded chiefly by flat...
LIMA — Martha Holden Jennings Foundation has named Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools Superintendent, an Ohio Superintendent of Excellence. The award comes after first being named a statewide finalist for the Jennings Ohio Outstanding Superintendent Performance Award. Ackerman was nominated by the Lima School Board. A committee of Ohio...
LIMA – Elida product Brayden Lybarger took several steps forward in his comeback from Tommy John elbow surgery. Lybarger’s night was encouraging and a big plus for the Lima Locos. But in spite of Lybarger’s outing, Michigan posted an 11-4 victory over the Locos Sunday night at Simmons...
Walker J. Mustain, 24, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $150 fine. Anthony J. Stapleton, 32, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 37 days suspended. $150 fine. David L. Vaske, 40, of Lima,...
The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post by Allison Pataki. “Mrs. Post, the President and First Lady are here to see you.” So begins another average evening for Marjorie Merriweather Post. Presidents have come and gone, but she has hosted them all. Growing up in the modest farmlands of Battle Creek, Michigan, Marjorie was inspired by a few simple rules: always think for yourself, never take success for granted, and work hard — even when deemed American royalty, even while covered in imperial diamonds.
ADA — Bethel Church of Christ will present “Jerusalem Marketplace,” a performance for children ages 3 to sixth grade at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 24 at Bethel Church of Christ, 4014 County Road 304, Ada. Register at wearebethel.cc/kids.
LIMA — OHENEBA Soccer Academy will hold its fourth summer soccer camp from Tuesday, July 12 to Saturday, July 23 in Lima. To sponsor a child from a low-income family or to learn more, visit ohenebasocceracademy.com.
WAPAKONETA — Current and former employees and volunteers gathered Saturday evening at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum to celebrate its opening on July 20, 1972, exactly three years after Neil Armstrong’s famous first moon landing. “It was all farm fields when the museum was built, and it...
AKRON — Many Lincolnview fans entered Akron’s Canal Field wearing shirts with ‘24-0,’ printed large. The shirts, which were produced within the last week, informed any who weren’t aware of ace pitcher Landon Price’s career record. Russia made it 24-1. The Raiders rocked Price,...
WAPAKONETA — From camping in the same cabin at Camp Owens in Marion and earning boy scout merit badges together to Neil Armstrong’s heart attack on the slopes of a Colorado ski resort, Konstantine “Kotcho” (K.K.) Solacoff was arguably the lifelong best friend of the first man to set foot on the moon.
Comments / 0