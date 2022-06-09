ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tree crashed into family’s kitchen during dinner

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmYMC_0g65ybRr00

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 was out tracking the storms that hit Wednesday night, including the one where a tree crashed on a family’s home.

We first brought you this as breaking news on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

This happened in southwest Atlanta on Grand Avenue.

Five members of that family suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The tree crashed in the kitchen where they were eating a late dinner with each other.

©2022 Cox Media Group

fox5atlanta.com

Police search for man who opened fire at South Fulton house party

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Several people are recovering after an alleged shooting at a Saturday house party in South Fulton. Police said a man showed up with a gun on Woodford Road. He opened fires and seven total people were hurt. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest regarding their medical conditions.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
CBS 46

Fight escalates into fatal shooting in Decatur Sunday, officials say

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a fight between two groups of people escalated into a fatal shooting in Decatur Sunday night, officials told CBS46 News. Police responded to the 4900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway around 8:30 p.m. after reports of shots fired. One person later...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Seven people shot at a party in South Fulton Saturday, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say multiple people were shot at a large party in South Fulton late Saturday night. Police officials say officers responded to a residence in the 6500 block of Woodford Road around 11:15 p.m. after reports of multiple people shot. Officials...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

Video of Buckhead shooting response released by Atlanta police

ATLANTA - A video released by the Atlanta Police Department on Friday is giving new perspective into a shooting that left damage at a popular Buckhead retail shop. A man has since been arrested and charged. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3100 block of Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Late Atlanta pastor remembered by friends and family during funeral service

The late Pastor Marita Harrell was remembered by her friends and family during a celebration of her life. Harrell was found in her van by her eldest daughter and husband after being stabbed and burnt to death by someone her family said she was trying to help, investigators say. During the service, family, friends, and members of the clergy took to the stand to pay homage to her life.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta brewery shutting the doors at current home 'in order to move to a new location'

ATLANTA — An Atlanta brewery will be closing up shop at its longstanding home in Underwood Hills, it announced this week, "in order to move a new location." Atlanta Brewing Company, which was founded in the early 90s as Red Brick Brewing Company and bills itself as the oldest craft brewery in Georgia, said on Instagram it would be closing its current taproom and brewery on July 3.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Multiple shootings within 24 hours leave metro Atlanta counties on edge

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple shootings in less than 24 hours, including several fatal, have left the metro counties on edge. Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials are investigating after a shooting involving a police officer late Saturday morning. Officials say police responded to the 4600 block of Heritage Lakes Court in Mableton around 11:35 a.m. after reports of a domestic dispute.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

18-year-old male shot while walking dog in Decatur, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an 18-year-old male was shot in the abdomen while walking his dog in Decatur on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened at the 3600 block of Gray Birch Drive around 3:30 p.m. Officials say the victim’s mother drove him to...
DECATUR, GA
