Tree crashed into family’s kitchen during dinner

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 was out tracking the storms that hit Wednesday night, including the one where a tree crashed on a family’s home.

This happened in southwest Atlanta on Grand Avenue.

Five members of that family suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The tree crashed in the kitchen where they were eating a late dinner with each other.

