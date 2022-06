GILLETTE, Wyo. — The AVA Community Art Center stepped onto the national stage recently after being recognized as one of several winners of the Stand for the Arts Award. The award, worth $10,000, recognized AVA’s efforts to advocate for the arts in Gillette and northeast Wyoming; the local art center is one of 15 national winners and one of only two winners from Wyoming, according to AVA Executive Director Quinn Goldhammer.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO