A man is wanted after being charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of a San Diego woman who was reported missing in Texas, officials said. The suspect has been identified as Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, and is charged with murder and tampering with evidence following the disappearance of 24-year-old Felicia Johnson in Houston, Texas, the Houston Police Department said.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO