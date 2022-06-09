ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

For the Record – Thursday, June 9, 2022

By Lee Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article06/08/22 – 9:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Chadlin Dane Smith, 24, of Fort Madison, in the 500 block of Avenue G, on 2 charges of felony forgery and 2 charges of 4th degree theft greater than $300, but less than $750. He was taken to Lee County...

