The U.S. House passed an exhaustive gun control bill Wednesday in response to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two adults dead. The House bill aims to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle in the U.S. from 18 to 21, bar the sale of “large-capacity magazines,” and institute new rules that dictate proper at-home gun storage. The bill was approved on a 223-204 vote.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO