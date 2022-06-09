ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Attempts to Crash Wedding

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
A scene unfolded outside the home of Britney Spears on Thursday afternoon as the singer’s onetime husband, Jason Alexander, was tackled and detained by police for attempting to crash her wedding.

Alexander, who married Spears in 2004 in a quickie Las Vegas wedding that lasted only 55 hours before she had it annulled, live-streamed the activity on Instagram. In one clip, Alexander is seen roaming the property and announcing loudly to someone on-site, “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife,” he says. “I’m here to crash the wedding.”

In another clip, he gains access to a tented wedding venue with a giant floral backdrop as workers appear to be putting the finishing touches on the event. It’s unclear how he was able to make it past security and roam so freely at what was expected to be an intimate and heavily monitored event. The series ends as he is approached by security and appears to be tackled to the ground as the recording cuts out. In a photo obtained by TMZ , Alexander is seen lying on the ground with security holding him down.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson told the Associated Press that officers responded to a trespassing call Thursday. Alexander was detained at the site of the wedding ceremony after officers learned there was a warrant for his arrest in another county.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department did not respond to The Hollywood Reporter ‘s request for comment.

Power lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who was hired by Spears and successfully worked to unwind the conservatorship in her favor, confirmed Alexander’s arrest in a statement given to Page Six. “I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work. I’m working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

It’s not Alexander’s first run-in with the law. He has previously been arrested for multiple violations, including driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and stalking. He posted about Spears earlier Thursday as well. Appearing to be inside a gym facility, Alexander name-checks Spears’ family members and close associates before calling for an investigation of some sort though he doesn’t fully explain what he’s after. “Let’s check their receipts,” he says. “Follow the money.”

The news was first reported by TMZ .

June 9, 5:21 p.m.: Updated with Ventura County Sheriff’s comments to the Associated Press.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

