ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Norse Atlantic Launches With U.S.–Europe Flights From $116

By From the Editor
AFAR
AFAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another low-cost transatlantic carrier has come on the scene with more affordable fares. Calling all former Norwegian Air admirers—the bargain-basement transatlantic carrier from Scandinavia has been reborn (sort of) and is offering low-cost flights to Oslo, London, and Berlin. If you’re considering a trip to Europe this summer,...

www.afar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cancelled flights today - live: Passengers ‘in tears’ as thousands face travel chaos

Thousands of airline passengers are facing fresh disruption as widespread flight cancellations continue - with travel agents inundated with calls from customers worried the chaos will carry on and ruin their summer holidays.The sector is struggling to cope with staff shortages which has seen EasyJet ax at least 35 flights on Tuesday, with Gatwick airport the worst affected. Hungarian carrier Wizz Air scrapped at least seven flights due to serve UK airports.British Airways also cancelled 124 Heathrow flights, although the airline said affected passengers were given advance notice.Diego Garcia Rodriguez, 32, a Spanish national who lives in Brighton, said passengers at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday were left in tears due to last-minute cancellations.Meanwhile, members of the Unite and GMB unions are being balloted in a dispute over pay which could cause chaos at the UK’s busiest airport during the summer holiday period. Read More easyJet grounds another 10 Monday evening flightsExpert Simon Calder answers your questions about travel to Australia and beyond as restrictions ease
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
BoardingArea

My First Time As a Passenger With Frontier Airlines — and The Verdict Is…

The itinerary which was the least expensive for me for a trip to Montego Bay in Jamaica a few months ago in order to take advantage of a lodging deal was to fly as a passenger aboard an airplane which was operated by Delta Air Lines for the outbound flight from Atlanta — but the return flight would be with a low-cost carrier known as Frontier Airlines. I had never used Frontier Airlines before; so I was not sure as to what to expect.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Economy#Norse Atlantic Launches#Norwegian Air#Norse Atlantic Airways#German
Daily Mail

Pilot calls POLICE to help trapped passengers flee Tui jet after ground crew who took so long to load bags that the flight was cancelled then 'abandoned’ them on the runway at Manchester for three HOURS

A pilot was forced to call the police to help hundreds of passengers disembark an 'abandoned' plane after they were left sat on the runway for three hours due to staff shortages. Holidaymakers were left onboard the aircraft at Manchester Airport on Monday evening, with the TUI flight due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terminally-ill passenger’s final family holiday ruined as TUI cancels flight on runway

A father has said a “special holiday” for his terminally ill daughter was cancelled by TUI as they sat on the runway waiting for their plane to take off.Huw Davies, from Porthcawl, had booked a holiday to Tenerife from Cardiff aiport with travel agency TUI but was “absolutely devastated” after the flight was cancelled. He claimed he had boarded the flight with eleven other family members for the getaway, which his daughter chose in memory of her late mother. “This was a family outing for my daughter who has terminal cancer,” he told Wales Online. “It was going to be...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Family is forced to sleep on the floor of Gatwick Airport after their Tenerife flight was cancelled twice as mother slams easyJet for treating them like 'animals'

A mother has spoken of her 'nightmare' experience with easyJet after her flight to Tenerife was cancelled first at Manchester and then at Gatwick - leading to her family being forced to sleep on an airport floor, and treated like 'animals'. Nicola Caine, 37, from Cheshire, was due to fly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Place
Berlin, DE
Motley Fool

Save 40% on Fall Travel Booked Through Thursday With Southwest Airlines

Find out how to score a cheap flight for your fall travel plans. Southwest is running a sale through June 9. Use the promo code "FALL40" to get 40% off fall flights. With travel costs rising, we're all searching for great flight deals. If you're planning a fall trip, you may want to consider booking with Southwest Airlines. The airline is running a limited-time sale where you can score 40% off base fares for select fall travel dates. Find out what you need to know so you can save money on your autumn adventure.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Plane takes 12 hours to fly from Dallas to LA

A recent American Airlines flight took 12 hours to fly between Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to Los Angeles, California – a trip that normally takes just over three hours.The worst part for frustrated passengers was that their intended destination had been Tokyo.The 28 May service to the Japanese capital was more than seven hours into its standard route to Narita airport and was flying over the North Pacific Ocean when it was forced to make a U-turn.“Weather conditions” were the cause of the disruption: more specifically, a volcanic eruption in Bezymianny, a peninsula off the east coast of east...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Cancelled flights: Traveller stuck abroad without medication

A man has been left stranded in Amsterdam without lifesaving medication for three days after flights were cancelled across Europe. Russ Montlake-Mees, 63, had been due to fly home on 4 June but said he was "thrown under the bus" by EasyJet which cancelled two flights at short notice. Thousands...
WORLD
TheStreet

Cruise Lines Call for CDC to Change Covid Testing Policy

With the United States government dropping mandatory covid tests for international travelers, the cruise industry remains the only travel business that still requires testing. The decision by the Centers for Disease Control, which takes effect June 12 allows people to fly to the U.S. without taking any sort of covid test, which should lead to an increase in travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

Cruise Lines Applaud CDC’s Newest Announcement

Cruise lines are applauding the latest announcement from the CDC that testing will no longer be required for travelers flying into the U.S. Beginning this Sunday, travelers who are flying back into the U.S. after a cruise (or a trip for any reason) will no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their international flight home.
INDUSTRY
AFAR

Southwest Launches New Fare Class

This is the first major change in Southwest’s fare structure in 15 years. A new Wanna Get Away Plus option allows passengers to earn more frequent flier points and to fly standby at no extra cost. Sometimes fliers want it all—a low-cost option and some of the extras. That’s...
INDUSTRY
AFAR

AFAR

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

 https://www.afar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy