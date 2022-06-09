ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike and Allbirds Attacked Over Wool

By Chuck Dobrosielski
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

A campaign to pressure Nike to switch to certified mulesing-free wool has sent the company more than 50,000 emails.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Nike, Adidas Targeted by Labor Campaigns in Cambodia

Click here to read the full article. Adidas responded to claims authorities intimidated those who organized a strike at one of its suppliers’ factories. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAdidas and Gucci's Colorful Collab Finally ArrivesStockX Questions Nike's 'Suspicious' Counterfeiting AllegationsNike-Stealing Suspect Charged with Attempted MurderBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Seized This Many Counterfeit Products in 2021

Click here to read the full article. Amazon blocked more than 2.5 million attempts to create fraudulent selling accounts in 2021, it said in its latest Brand Protection Report. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFormer Amazon Boss Jumps Ship for FlexportAmazon Gets a Leg Up in Louboutin LawsuitWalmart Takes on Amazon With 4 State-of-the-Art Fulfillment CentersBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Adidas and Gucci’s Colorful Collab Finally Arrives

Click here to read the full article. Though Adidas’ Confirmed app has sold out of most styles, the Gucci site offers a much more extensive—and still in-stock—selection. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike, Adidas Targeted by Labor Campaigns in CambodiaAdidas Leans Into Luxury With Balenciaga, Wales Bonner CollabsAirline Passenger Had 6 Bags Crammed With $500K in Fake Prada and MoreBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Gets a Leg Up in Louboutin Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. A non-binding legal opinion holds that Amazon is not “directly liable” for third parties’ infringing “commercial offerings.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Takes on Amazon With 4 State-of-the-Art Fulfillment CentersAthleta Sues Similarly Named European Athleisure BrandShuffle Board: Amazon Consumer Worldwide CEO Resigns, White House Names Port Envoy, Malouf Taps TwoBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allbirds#Wool#Sourcing Journal Shein#Crocs
Sourcing Journal

StockX Questions Nike’s ‘Suspicious’ Counterfeiting Allegations

Click here to read the full article. “If Nike is willing to bring these claims against StockX… then no marketplace is safe,” it wrote, calling the claims an “affront” to resale. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike, Adidas Targeted by Labor Campaigns in CambodiaNike-Stealing Suspect Charged with Attempted MurderNike Cuts Ties With Russian FranchiseesBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Who Is Franchise Group, Kohl’s Exclusive Buyout Bidder?

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s is exclusively in talks with Franchise Group to hammer out a deal offering $60 per share for the department store retailer. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Roundup: Frasers x Missguided, Xcel Sells Mizrahi Stake, 11 Honoré Acquired + MoreRetail in Review: Kohl's Not Out of the Woods, BrandX Reboots Bon-TonDid Kohl's Just Tell Everyone It Isn't Interested in Selling?Best of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Off Price Chain Tuesday Morning Gets $10 Million to Pay Down Debt

Click here to read the full article. After emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, the off price retailer has new funding to move forward. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFormer Amazon Boss Jumps Ship for FlexportImports Stay High as Retailers Wrestle With InventoryAt New Balance, Supply Chain Constraints Unlock New Sourcing HubsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

With Gas Prices Rising, Everyone’s Worried About the $55K-and-Under Consumer: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Vera Bradley CEO Rob Wallstrom pointed to a falloff in full-line spending among customers in $55,000 and under households. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInflation Hits 'Unacceptably High' 8.6% Amid Calls for Federal ActionLabor Market's Key to Consumer Spending: Week AheadConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Sourcing Journal

Imports Stay High as Retailers Wrestle With Inventory

Click here to read the full article. Imports are tracking at near record levels as the busy season approaches. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGeodis eLogistics Has Heritage Backing Its Fulfillment ProwessFormer Amazon Boss Jumps Ship for FlexportOff Price Chain Tuesday Morning Gets $10 Million to Pay Down DebtBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Shippers Warned to Be Flexible as Container Rates Spike 30%

Click here to read the full article. Xeneta said May clocked in the largest monthly jump on record for long-term freight contracts with a spike of 30.1 percent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFMC: Blame High Container Rates on Supply-Demand ImbalancePeak Season Container Shipping 'Chaos' Ahead, Survey SaysApril's Ocean Freight Fees Fell 7% But Pressure on Spot Rates Is ComingBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

With Karl Lagerfeld in Hand, G-III Raises Guidance

Click here to read the full article. Net sales for the first quarter increased 32.5 percent to $688.8 million, as net income rose 16.3 percent to $30.6 million. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTrucking Should Brace for 'Wild Ride' in Coming MonthsLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Here's the Biggest Challenge Off-Price Faces This YearBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

How Brands Can Win Via the Extended-Size Market

Click here to read the full article. It’s kind of funny/not funny how the fashion industry still considers single-digit sizes the norm just because that’s the way it’s always been. After all, the pandemic brought on stress eating that had most people packing on excess pounds. And that’s on top of the fact that most Americans were already overweight. While some brands have figured out how to cater to the extended sizes market, there remains a lot of room for growth. The plus-sized market continues to be underserved, said Nadia Boujarwah, founder and CEO of Dia & Co, a styling and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Denim Bubble: How Long Will Denim’s New Trend Cycle Last?

Click here to read the full article. “This is the first time in my 30-year career where there are multiple denim trends happening all at once,” said Mary Pierson, Madewell senior vice president of denim design. “The exit from skinny jeans seems to have accelerated so quickly. Now, we are seeing a range of leg shapes and rises trending as well as heavier, less stretchy and non-stretch denim gaining popularity.” Though consumers found physical and emotional comfort in dressing in cozy loungewear during the early months of the pandemic, Covid-19 is not the singular factor in the evolution toward roomier fits....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Does Jobs Data Suggests Economic Slowdown?

Click here to read the full article. Government and ADP jobs data offers a read on the state of the consumer and prospects for retail. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHibbett Exec: Customers Reluctant to Stop Spending on 'Specific Athletic Brands'Labor Market's Key to Consumer Spending: Week AheadConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Missguided, Peacocks Face Fallout for Stiffing Suppliers

Click here to read the full article. Missguided and Peacocks both got their hands slapped last week after allegedly not paying suppliers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Roundup: Frasers x Missguided, Xcel Sells Mizrahi Stake, 11 Honoré Acquired + MoreThrowback Twitter Meme Sums Up Missguided CollapseMarks & Spencer to Close 32 StoresBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Hits ‘Unacceptably High’ 8.6% Amid Calls for Federal Action

Click here to read the full article. Meanwhile, online prices are rising but at a slower pace than seen in recent months, Adobe data shows. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWith Gas Prices Rising, Everyone's Worried About the $55K-and-Under Consumer: Week AheadBiden Again Urges Ocean Carrier Crackdown to Tame InflationDoes Jobs Data Suggests Economic Slowdown?Best of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Goldman Analyst Unpacks ‘Scary’ Holiday Planning Scenario: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Retailers that bungled first-quarter merchandise could face a rocky road ahead of the holidays. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAEO CEO on Bloated Inventory: 'We Are Taking Swift Measures to Reset'Hibbett Exec: Customers Reluctant to Stop Spending on 'Specific Athletic Brands'Dick's CEO: 'Consumer Is Going Through an Awful Lot Right Now'Best of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Rocky Brands Lays Off 13% of Workers

Click here to read the full article. It’s also closing the Boston office it acquired as part of its deal for five brands as Marc Fisher inks an Earth Shoes licensing deal. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Affirm x Stripe, Bolt Lays Off 250 After ABG LawsuitTalbots Distribution Center Closure to Cut 277 JobsMacy's Will Sell Exclusive Reebok ProductBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BOSTON, MA
Sourcing Journal

Recover’s Recycled Fibers Attract Goldman-Led $100 Million Investment

Click here to read the full article. Recover has closed a $100 million minority equity capital investment that will enable it to further scale up its circular solutions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNovoloop and Closed Loop Partners Bank on Waste as a WinBehind UpWest and ReCircled's Upcycling 'Home Run'Goldman Analyst Unpacks 'Scary' Holiday Planning Scenario: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Athleta Sues Similarly Named European Athleisure Brand

Click here to read the full article. Athleta argued that their similar spelling and styling is likely to lead consumers to believe they are associated. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Gets a Leg Up in Louboutin LawsuitVans Lawsuit Details MSCHF's Messy Shipping SagaPatagonia Lawsuit Slams 'Goin' Nowhere' Beanies and TeesBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy