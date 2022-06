Exclusive – There’s a scene in The DOC documentary when Erykah Badu and The D.O.C. are sitting side-by-side talking about the condition of his voice and a potential surgical procedure that could either make it better or worse. He looks at Badu, the mother of his 17-year-old daughter Puma Curry, and says, “I’m just so lost in what was, makes it really difficult to make what is work. I can’t use this.” Badu gently replies, “I can hear you” and he smiles, a tear welling up in his eye. “Puma can hear you,” she continues. “Amber can hear you. The boys can hear you. You have a serious decision to make.”

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO