Mountain lion trapped, euthanized after seen in Pleasant Grove

Officials with the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources say they have trapped and euthanized a mountain lion that was seen in a Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

The mountain lion was reported in the area of 2600 North 900 West.

In a public safety alert posted on Facebook, the local police department said efforts were being made to trap the animal in order for the issue to be resolved "in the most humane ways possible."

Police asked that residents be vigilant about their surroundings, know where your children are and bring small pets inside at night.