Pleasant Grove, UT

Mountain lion trapped, euthanized after seen in Pleasant Grove

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
Officials with the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources say they have trapped and euthanized a mountain lion that was seen in a Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

The mountain lion was reported in the area of 2600 North 900 West.

In a public safety alert posted on Facebook, the local police department said efforts were being made to trap the animal in order for the issue to be resolved "in the most humane ways possible."

Police asked that residents be vigilant about their surroundings, know where your children are and bring small pets inside at night.

Kayla Forester
5d ago

I cannot believe people just get to say”since your near people your dead now” so unfair to the poor mountain lion. RIP mr.cougar

