Colorado State

Colorado Board Of Education Receives Final Recommendations On Standards For Teaching Social Studies, Diversity

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

(CBS4) – A state law passed in 2019 requires teaching about American minorities in civil government. How that law will be interpreted is being considered.

The Colorado School Board met in Estes Park on Thursday to be presented with a committee’s recommendations.

One question is what children should be taught in social studies regarding gay, lesbian, transgender and queer individuals and at what grade. There are 152 pages of revised recommendations overall with LGBTQ+ mentioned several times.

Angelika Schroeder, the Colorado School Board chair and a Democrat told CBS4, “We have children who have moms and dads, children with that only a mom and only a dad, children who have two moms and two dads and they are all family.”

Some recommendations cross out the reference to LGTBQ+. Others keep it in. Some board members insist the subject should not come up to those in early grades.

Steve Durham, a Republican from Colorado Springs and state school board vice chair said in an interview, “Parents of five, six, seven-year-old children believe discussion of sexuality and that level in a public setting with their children is inappropriate.”

There are standards for each grade level. In those listed for fourth grade, “How do diverse opinions affect a community?”

Minorities are crossed off. But in another passage minorities are referenced.

During the board meeting, Rebecca McClellan a state school board member noted in regards to the Civil War, “There’s a red line through the words Asian Americans so there actually has been some coverage of the contributions of Asian Americans.”

A vote is to be taken before the end of the year. In the end in Colorado, each school district can teach beyond what is in the basic standards.

cpr.org

Coloradans join others across the nation in gun control “March for our Lives”

Hundreds of Denver residents joined others in cities across the nation Saturday in marches to seek greater gun control following yet another mass slaying in a school. The “March For Our Lives” was started in response to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 and wounded 17 others. Saturday’s rallies followed the most recent large shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.
DENVER, CO
atomic-ranch.com

A Glimpse Inside the USAF Academy Cadet Chapel’s Restoration “Cocoon”

One of the most recognizable sights in the state of Colorado is the US Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel near Colorado Springs. Designed by architect Walter A. Netsch, it was constructed between 1959 and 1962, and is a modernist reinterpretation of traditional cathedral architecture. But if you are visiting Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Pueblo D60 investigated by Department of Health

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 say it is working to clarify guidelines given by the Colorado Department of Health after a CDPHE investigation showed the district violated a HIPAA Law. According to a statement from CDPHE, “a member of District 60 staff failed to follow the terms...
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Columbine Shooting Survivors Take Part In March For Our Lives: ‘Change Not Happening Rapidly Enough’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – As tens of thousands gathered in the nation’s capital for the March for Our Lives, survivors from the 1999 Columbine High School massacre were in the crowd advocating for change. The annual march and rally was founded in 2018 following the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It sparked a series of marches across the world focused on pressuring leaders to pass gun control legislation. “It was a very powerful and exalting thing to be a part of,” said Chris Welsh. Chris Welsh, left, and Zach Martin, right (credit: Chris Welsh) Welsh and Zach Martin...
Colorado Newsline

2022 primary election: Top 4 Colorado legislative races to watch

In a few dozen Colorado legislative districts where voters lean heavily Democratic or Republican, the political party of the November winner is nearly assured. Some of those districts feature an incumbent who is running unopposed in the June 28 primary election. For example, in eight recent statewide elections, Democrats running in Denver’s House District 8 […] The post 2022 primary election: Top 4 Colorado legislative races to watch appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Coloradan Maggie Grout Designs Classrooms To Close Gap In Madagascar’s Classroom Disparity

(CBS4) — A young Colorado woman is making a difference in Madagascar. Schools there are overcrowded, too far away, and so many students do their school work outdoors in hot temperatures. (credit: CBS) So Maggie Grout decided to do something about. After two years of planning and pandemic delays, Grout’s vision called “Thinking Huts” has come to life. These classrooms in Madagascar are designed with a 3D printer, where students can learn in a comfortable space. “It’s one of the poorest countries in the world, and there’s a real need for infrastructure there,” Grout explained. The hut has a hybrid design concept, so the walls...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Goat Farmers Hope To Break Down Barriers During Pride Month

LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – As Coloradans celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride month, some local farmers in Weld County are using their stories to try and promote inclusion within a historically straight-male dominated profession. Mathew Winterholler and Ryan Throckmorton, an engaged couple from LaSalle, said the farming and agriculture industries can thrive even more if inclusion of people from different backgrounds is further embraced. Both men identify as queer farmers, helping operate a goat farm in northern Colorado. The duo both studied agriculture and decided to stay within the profession even after coming out as gay. (credit: CBS) “For the longest time I...
WELD COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

New legislation exempts fire ponds from Colorado water law

Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 22-114 into law Wednesday, authorizing the designation of fire-suppression ponds that will be exempt from the Prior Appropriation System established by the Colorado Constitution. The law allows up to 30 acres of fire-suppression ponds per county and bars the Colorado Division of Water Resources...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
