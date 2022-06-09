ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conference final: Lightning-Rangers Game 5 live updates

By Frank Pastor
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Lightning forward Brandon Hagel (38) and New York Rangers center Frank Vatrano (77) fight during the second period of Game 4 Tuesday at Amalie Arena. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The Lightning aim to take their first lead of the Eastern Conference final and move to within one victory of advancing to the Stanley Cup final when they play the Rangers in Game 5 tonight at Madison Square Garden.

The series is now essentially a best-of-three after Tampa Bay took Games 3 and 4 at Amalie Arena to tie things at two games apiece. New York won the first two games in New York City, where the Rangers have won eight straight.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper earlier today ruled out Brayden Point for a ninth consecutive game. The star center sustained a lower-body injury during Game 7 of the opening round series against the Maple Leafs.

Follow our live updates throughout the game, starting at 8 p.m.:

Pregame scouting report

Lightning forward Alex Killorn takes part in the team's morning skate Thursday at Madison Square Garden. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Recognize this team now?

After an uncharacteristically sloppy start to the Eastern Conference final in which giveaways led to odd-man breaks and prime scoring opportunities for the Rangers, the Lightning seem to have rediscovered their game.

Just in the nick of time.

After falling behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven series and yielding the first two goals of Game 3, Tampa Bay was in jeopardy of falling to within one loss of playoff elimination.

Instead, the Lightning came roaring back to win the past two games and now can move to within one victory of clinching the series and advancing to the Stanley Cup final for a third consecutive season with a win tonight in Game 5.

Astounding, right?

More like business as usual for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Lightning understand their game better than anyone and felt like they were getting close to it in the second half of Game 2. The know their recipe works, so playing their way back into the series was just a matter of getting back to doing the things that have been successful for them the past two postseasons.

They never lost confidence, even after falling to 0-5 against the Rangers, including the regular season. Beating them was largely a matter of cleaning up their breakouts, eliminating the risky east-west passes that led to turnovers, getting pucks behind New York’s defense and using their forecheck to generate increased time in the offensive zone.

The Anthony Cirelli line has neutralized the Mika Zibanejad line in 5-on-5 play by forcing it to spend the majority of time defending in its own end, and the Lightning have solved Vezina Trophy finalist Igor Shesterkin by increasing their shot volume, taking away the goaltender’s eyes and getting under his skin. They also have done a better job of staying out of the penalty box.

Now, the Lightning have to find a way to win for the first time at Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers have won eight straight.

This late into a series, it’s less about tactics than execution. These teams know everything there is to know about one another. Trust its process, take care of the puck, play to its capabilities, and Tampa Bay should give itself a chance to compete for a third straight Cup. Anything less than that, and it likely will find itself on the outside looking in.

Follow our live updates, starting at 8 p.m., as the Lightning hope to move ahead for the first time in the series and push the Rangers to the brink of elimination.

Game night scene

