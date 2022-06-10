ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Colorado State Senator Wants Aurora’s Interim Police Chief To Earn Trust Of Community

By Michael Abeyta
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)- Colorado State Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora knows policing in her city has been troubled for a long time, especially for Black people. She says one problem among many is the frequency with which Black people are stopped by police in the city and how they are treated.

“When you’re pulled over for a police encounter it’s kind of uncertain how that’s going to play out,” said Fields.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRbsZ_0g65w6rl00

Rhonda Fields (credit: CBS)

The Aurora Police Department has had a string of high-profile events in the past few years. Most notable, in 2019 Elijah McClain died following after a police encounter. Then in 2020 a black family was pulled over and held at gunpoint because an officer mistook their SUV for a stolen motorcycle based on results from a license plate reader.

Those are just two of the examples that prompted a third-party report commissioned by the city which found that Black men were disproportionately the subject of use of force in police encounters.

All of this is why Fields set up a community meeting with Aurora’s Interim Police Chief Dan Oates. She wants him to explain to the community hear his plans for change.

“What is he going to do to educate to train to ensure that these encounters they end up not where there is a dead body or lack of judgment,” Fields said.

She also wants people to know how he plans to bring stability to the department because she believes the revolving door of officers is hurting the department.

“We need to understand the culture, because we need to retain police officers and we need to retain the leadership that supervises them as well,” Fields said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGRlc_0g65w6rl00

(credit: CBS)

She says feedback from the community is paramount to change.

“Your voice needs to be heard,” said Fields. “Your presence is wanted because to suffer in silence and not to exercise or to share your concerns. They can’t be addressed.”

Comments / 6

PJ Clarke
3d ago

Well, if they would let the police do their jobs sans progressive, woke ideology, then maybe the community would gain their trust once again. Of course it's never the fault of those the police contact. It's always the fault of the police. Not really.

Reply
5
Nancy P. Dillon
3d ago

Well they went that route before with the other chief who I still think should not have been fired and I got them nowhere, so unless they’re going to have a yes-man it will continue on.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Denver

3 Colorado Men Arrested In Connection To Thwarted Riot At Idaho Pride Rally, Authorities Say

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (CBS4) – According to booking records, three of the 31 men arrested Saturday for allegedly intending to riot at a pride event in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, are from Colorado’s front range. Police say the men were affiliated with a white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front. Nathan Brenner, 26, of Louisville, Forrest Rankin, 28, of Wheat Ridge, and Conor Ryan, 23, of Thornton, were the three Colorado men arrested in connection to the thwarted riot, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brenner (credit: Kootenai County) Forrest Rankin (credit: Kootenai County) Conor Ryan (credit: Kootenai County) Police said the 31...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
coloradotimesrecorder.com

BREAKING: Colorado Patriot Front Members Arrested in Idaho

Three Colorado members of the white supremacist organization Patriot Front were arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Saturday for conspiracy to riot. A group of 31 members from Patriot Front arrived at a pride event in City Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene, where counter protesters had gathered to protest the LGBT people and families participating in the event.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Aurora considers rule change for electronic bar games

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora will discuss electronic bar games, carnival amusements and liquor stores Monday during its City Council study session. Councilmember Curtis Gardner sponsored a bill updating requirements for games of chance in the city's bars. The thrust of the legislation is to prohibit illegal gambling machines that use cryptocurrency.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Aurora, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

‘Aryan Warriors’ Prison Gang Leader And Murder Suspect Daniel Egan Sought By Police After Skipping Court

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in a small Colorado mountain town are looking for 47-year-old Daniel Egan, a ranking member of a Nevada prison gang and one of the suspects in a murder of a Colorado inmate. And they’re asking for the public’s help in finding him. The Salida Police Department stated in its Facebook post published Friday that Egan “has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.”   According to online court records, additional charges were brought against Egan in 2007 while he was already in federal custody in Nevada. He was cited as one of 14 inmates who...
SALIDA, CO
cpr.org

Coloradans join others across the nation in gun control “March for our Lives”

Hundreds of Denver residents joined others in cities across the nation Saturday in marches to seek greater gun control following yet another mass slaying in a school. The “March For Our Lives” was started in response to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 and wounded 17 others. Saturday’s rallies followed the most recent large shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 killed, 4 injured in shooting at party in Denver

DENVER — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a south Denver home late Saturday night. Denver Police Department tweeted at 1:19 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 4600 block of East Colorado Avenue, which is in the Virginia Village neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Swears In 24 News State Patrol Cadets

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado has two dozen new Colorado State Patrol troopers on the road. Gov. Jared Polis helped swear in 24 cadets in Westminster on Thursday. The cadets graduated after undergoing 29 weeks of training. They now move onto the Field Training Program for at least two months before they are on their own. After 29 challenging weeks in the State Patrol Academy, 24 cadets were sworn in, received their badges, and become the newest Troopers in the state of Colorado, ready to go forth and serve!  Congratulations, TROOPERS, we look forward to your careers of service! pic.twitter.com/LMxYADIy5b — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 10, 2022
WESTMINSTER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
CBS Denver

Two Arrested After Crash, Confrontation On Highway

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man and a woman were arrested and charged with felony menacing following a post-crash encounter on Interstate 225 Saturday afternoon. The incident started with a collision between two cars in the northbound lanes of I-225 near 6th Avenue around 1 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). Shortly after the collision, a third vehicle arrived at the scene. The occupants of the third vehicle were somehow associated with, or friends of, the people inside one of the first two cars in the accident, APD’s Matthew Longshore explained. (credit: CBS) The occupants of that third vehicle confronted those inside...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Gun Accidentally Goes Off In Superior Apartment During Party, Man Hurt And Another Arrested

(CBS4) – One person is in the hospital and another is facing felony charges after a gun went off accidentally at a small party in Superior over the weekend. Angel Serratos was arrested late Saturday morning, about 7 hours after the incident. The victim is a 21-year-old man and Boulder County officials said he was critically hurt. He was placed in an intensive care unit at the hospital. Partygoers were allegedly drinking alcohol and playing with a handgun when the gun suddenly discharged just after 3:30 a.m. Two people who were at the party took the victim to the hospital. Serratos, 22, lives at the apartment where the party took place. It’s located at 1995 East Coalton Road. Authorities said he left right after the shooting and police tracked him down and arrested him in Commerce City. The charges Serratos now faces include assault, tampering with evidence and prohibited use of a weapon.
SUPERIOR, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sen#Black People#Politics State#Politics Legislative
Colorado Newsline

2022 primary election: Top 4 Colorado legislative races to watch

In a few dozen Colorado legislative districts where voters lean heavily Democratic or Republican, the political party of the November winner is nearly assured. Some of those districts feature an incumbent who is running unopposed in the June 28 primary election. For example, in eight recent statewide elections, Democrats running in Denver’s House District 8 […] The post 2022 primary election: Top 4 Colorado legislative races to watch appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
SALIDA, CO
CBS Denver

Columbine Shooting Survivors Take Part In March For Our Lives: ‘Change Not Happening Rapidly Enough’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – As tens of thousands gathered in the nation’s capital for the March for Our Lives, survivors from the 1999 Columbine High School massacre were in the crowd advocating for change. The annual march and rally was founded in 2018 following the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It sparked a series of marches across the world focused on pressuring leaders to pass gun control legislation. “It was a very powerful and exalting thing to be a part of,” said Chris Welsh. Chris Welsh, left, and Zach Martin, right (credit: Chris Welsh) Welsh and Zach Martin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
internewscast.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 1998 cold case murder

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the 1998 murder of a woman found on Navajo tribal grounds, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. On June 30, 1998, 47-year-old Bonny Baker was reported missing. Her boyfriend, Crespin Nene-Perez, killed her and left her body in a shallow grave on Navajo tribal grounds within a day of her disappearance, according to the district attorney’s office.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man Pulled Knife On Clear Creek County Deputies Before They Shot At Him

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man allegedly pulled a knife on Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday night after they stopped to assist him. The man, described as in his late 20s or early 30s, had struck a large rock and his car was broken down at 650 Main Street in Silver Plume just after 11 p.m. (credit: CBS) One deputy stopped to offer assistance and called for additional support. When the additional deputy arrived, the man started to become agitated and produced a knife. According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, the man refused to put down the “large...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
i-70scout.com

Colorado Introduces Changes to Bike Laws

(COLO) – As a reminder for Colorado Bike Month, motorists should be aware that a new bill was signed into Colorado law this past April that may change the behaviors of bicyclists and other human-powered vehicles. The new rule has been termed the “Safety Stop,” and it applies to bicycle riders and other low-speed conveyances, such as electrical assisted bicycles, and electric scooters.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy