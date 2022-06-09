ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Colby Comeaux

By KATC NEWS
 3 days ago
Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help solving the crime of the week.

In May of 2022, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office obtained a felony warrant for the apprehension of Colby Comeaux.

While Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Deputies were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle Comeaux was driving, Comeaux fled from police which resulted in Comeaux crashing his vehicle into a handicap access ramp and then wedged the front of his vehicle under a mobile home. He then fled on foot to avoid capture.

Comeaux's last known address is off of South Miles Street in Abbeville.

He is 38 years old, has brown eyes, black hair, stands 5'9" and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have information on this crime, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (337)740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

