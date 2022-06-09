ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

First phase of the Buchanan Street parking garage project complete

By KATC News
 3 days ago
The first phase of the Buchanan Street Parking Garage project in downtown Lafayette has been completed.

According to LCG, phase one included the removal of all the concrete panels from the parking structure.

The next phase will include repairs to the elevators, stairwells, and the relighting of the garage. That work, LCG says, will begin soon.

A post on Facebook states that personnel at the garage are currently utilizing a golf cart to shuttle those unable to walk down the garage levels.

Work on the garage began in April of 2021. The parking garage was closed to the public in October 2018 in the interest of public safety.

In a previous report about the garage, LCG stated that corrosion has damaged more than 50 percent of the steel beams and columns that support the garage’s floors and in 2020 approximately 200 panels, held by several corroded hangers and weighing more than two million pounds, were removed to reduce the load on the garage.

$1.6 million in repairs were approved by the Lafayette council in February 2021.

