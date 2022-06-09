ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Most recreational and academic summer camps are now filled in the Charlotte area

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — If you’re still trying to get your child in summer camp, many are reporting they’re already at capacity. This is the case for both recreational, specialty, and academic summer camps. This time last year, the country was going through the COVID-19 delta...

wccbcharlotte.com

Last Chance To Enjoy Eat Black Charlotte Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Don’t Miss it! There’s still one more day to join the festivities for Charlotte’s Black-owned restaurant week. The festivities began on June 3rd and will run through June 12th. Charlotte city-goers can get a taste of several black-owned food spots in Queen City.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: $.59 Chicken Across Charlotte Area This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through social media, you’re not the only one. Now, TikTok is trying to help. In a few weeks, TikTok will allow custom time limits for how much time you want to spend using the app, before getting a reminder to take a break. There will also be a new screen time dashboard with data about how much time you’re on TikTok.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Boating education course gives crucial information for safety

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — With boat season underway, NC Wildlife Officers are reminding North Carolinians to put safety first. Most boating accidents occur in the months of May, June, and July. Operator inattention is a leading cause of boating accidents. According to NC Wildlife Resources Commission, out of all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

YouDay: The new VHS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Remember the old VHS tapes. We have come a long way haven't we?. I want to teach you a lesson on the new VHS. No I am not about to set you back in time, but teach you a lesson that will catapult you forward into a sound and successful future.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New $44 million rec center debuts in Lake Norman area

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Don’t let the bland name fool you: The Northern Regional Recreation Center opening next week is already a hit. Hundreds of residents have come in for preview tours of the $44 million center in Cornelius — and at least 200 have signed up for monthly memberships ranging from $22 to $65.
CORNELIUS, NC
kiss951.com

Why You Need to Take A Day Trip to Bird Rock Falls in North Carolina

The Bird Rock Falls is a must-see regardless of whether you are going for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Nearly three hours away from Charlotte, North Carolina, these falls are absolutely beautiful. Near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, you can explore this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail. A relatively easy route,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival Coming To Charlotte

Create Amazing recently announced the 2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival themed “Educating, Empowering, Entertaining” sponsored by Chenmed, Accelacare, New York Life, NC Healthy Blue, Power Home Remodeling, & Dagrip Podcast. The highly anticipated event is free to the public and a great way to bring the community and families together to celebrate Juneteenth. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “we moved the festival indoors to avoid heat or rain and create a more enjoyable experience. With black owned businesses continuing to persevere as we move to post pandemic times 50 black owned companies will be in attendance all of which can use a boost. We will also have covid -19 vaccines and HIV testing onsite as well”. The festival’s mission is to spread African American culture and give back to the less fortunate communities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2022 Juneteenth celebrations in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery, will be celebrated across the country on June 19. Here’s a list of celebrations and events happening in the Charlotte area:. The 25th annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas kicks off June 16 in Plaza Midwood at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Celebrates Juneteenth Beginning June 17

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TOAY) – For 20 years the Juneteenth celebration has taken place in Rock Hill. CN2 catches up with Sandra Oborokumo of Rock Hill about this historic day and the events surrounding this memorable month. Oborokumo telling us, “Juneteenth is a celebration of Freedom for slaves...
ROCK HILL, SC
scoopcharlotte.com

We Ask the Local Experts Where To Eat Lunch In Charlotte This Summer.

When you need to know where to go out to eat, you ask the folks who eat out for a living, right? We reached out to some of Charlotte’s local foodies and food photographers for their recommendations on someplace new to have lunch this summer. You’ll see a few repeats, which we take to mean these are must do.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Annual Juneteenth Festival brings culture and community together

Annual Juneteenth Festival brings culture and community together. Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas organizer Pape Ndiaye founded the showcase in 1997 to educate and unify the community through honoring African ancestors and their freedom from slavery. Juneteenth is around the corner which means the “largest and oldest Juneteenth Festival in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
