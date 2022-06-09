Max Muncy powers Dodgers to series win over White Sox

Max Muncy homered and drove in five runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers withstood a ninth-inning rally to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-9 in the rubber match of a three-game interleague series on Thursday.

Freddie Freeman had three hits and three RBIs while Gavin Lux went 4-for-4 with an RBI for the Dodgers, who led 11-7 before Daniel Hudson allowed two runs in the ninth. Hudson struck out pinch-hitter Gavin Sheets with two runners on to end the game.

Jake Burger homered for the second straight game for Chicago, which has lost eight of its past 12.

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson had his 28-inning scoreless streak snapped in the third when Josh Harrison hit a leadoff triple and scored on Danny Mendick’s groundout.

Chicago added to its lead with three runs in the fourth. AJ Pollock doubled in a run against his former team, Adam Engel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and another run scored on Harrison’s sacrifice fly.

Anderson yielded four runs on four hits, with three walks and two strikeouts over three innings. Reliever Brusdar Graterol (2-2) pitched a scoreless fourth inning for the victory.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease (4-3) cruised through the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth, when Los Angeles sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs to take the lead.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out after Burger misplayed Austin Barnes’ potential double-play grounder. Mookie Betts struck out before Freeman doubled in two runs and Trea Turner followed with an RBI single.

Muncy, who was activated from the injured list prior to the game, followed with a two-run double. Cease walked Will Smith and was replaced by Matt Foster, who walked Justin Turner to load the bases and allowed a run to score on a wild pitch.

Cease was charged with six unearned runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out eight.

Burger hit a solo homer in the fifth before Los Angeles scored four runs in the sixth against Bennett Sousa. Freeman singled in a run and Muncy belted a three-run homer after Trea Turner was intentionally walked on a 1-2 pitch.

Chicago scored two runs in the eighth and had two runners on with no outs, but Alex Vesia retired the next three batters to end the threat.

The Dodgers added an insurance run on Lux’s RBI double in the ninth.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: