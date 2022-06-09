ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Max Muncy powers Dodgers to series win over White Sox

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIH7K_0g65twLZ00

Max Muncy homered and drove in five runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers withstood a ninth-inning rally to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-9 in the rubber match of a three-game interleague series on Thursday.

Freddie Freeman had three hits and three RBIs while Gavin Lux went 4-for-4 with an RBI for the Dodgers, who led 11-7 before Daniel Hudson allowed two runs in the ninth. Hudson struck out pinch-hitter Gavin Sheets with two runners on to end the game.

Jake Burger homered for the second straight game for Chicago, which has lost eight of its past 12.

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson had his 28-inning scoreless streak snapped in the third when Josh Harrison hit a leadoff triple and scored on Danny Mendick’s groundout.

Chicago added to its lead with three runs in the fourth. AJ Pollock doubled in a run against his former team, Adam Engel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and another run scored on Harrison’s sacrifice fly.

Anderson yielded four runs on four hits, with three walks and two strikeouts over three innings. Reliever Brusdar Graterol (2-2) pitched a scoreless fourth inning for the victory.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease (4-3) cruised through the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth, when Los Angeles sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs to take the lead.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out after Burger misplayed Austin Barnes’ potential double-play grounder. Mookie Betts struck out before Freeman doubled in two runs and Trea Turner followed with an RBI single.

Muncy, who was activated from the injured list prior to the game, followed with a two-run double. Cease walked Will Smith and was replaced by Matt Foster, who walked Justin Turner to load the bases and allowed a run to score on a wild pitch.

Cease was charged with six unearned runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out eight.

Burger hit a solo homer in the fifth before Los Angeles scored four runs in the sixth against Bennett Sousa. Freeman singled in a run and Muncy belted a three-run homer after Trea Turner was intentionally walked on a 1-2 pitch.

Chicago scored two runs in the eighth and had two runners on with no outs, but Alex Vesia retired the next three batters to end the threat.

The Dodgers added an insurance run on Lux’s RBI double in the ninth.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Roger Maris’ son gets brutally honest on Aaron Judge’s historic home run chase

Aaron Judge is in the midst of a career season. The outfielder is on pace for 63 home runs which would be a Yankees franchise record. Babe Ruth formerly held the record before Roger Maris shattered it in 1961 when he blasted 61 home runs. At the time, Maris’s mark was the most ever hit in MLB. However, players such as Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa have since broke the MLB record. Nonetheless, Maris’s 61 home runs is still the most ever hit by a Yankees player in a single season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Angels’ Noah Syndergaard gets disastrous update ahead of revenge start vs. Mets

The Los Angels Angels finally ended their losing streak after 14 consecutive defeats on Thursday. The Halos defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-2 at home in their first win in two weeks. After an impressive start to the season, the team has faced a number of injury scares, poor play, and even fired manager Joe Maddon. However, things got even worse with the most recent news on Noah Syndergaard.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge & Yankees absolutely destroy Cubs’ Matt Swarmer resulting in feat not seen in nearly 90 years

The power of Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees was simply too much to handle for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, particularly to right-hander Matt Swarmer, who got absolutely taken to the woodshed by the Bronx Bombers. Swarmer, making just his third start of the season, allowed seven hits, six of which were crushed beyond the field by the Yankees, before getting pulled from the game.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Sheets
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Austin Barnes
Person
Jake Burger
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Daniel Hudson
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Josh Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#The Chicago White Sox#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy