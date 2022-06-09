ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leica Unveils a New Limited Edition Titanium Camera

By Bryan Hood
 3 days ago
Leica may have first gone digital over a decade ago, but don’t expect it to turn its back on analog cameras anytime soon.

In fact, the German camera maker has just announced a new and rather exclusive analog release called the M-A “Titan Set.” The limited-edition pairing, which consists of a mechanical camera and Summicron lens, shows the brand is still well aware of the hold analog equipment has on the world’s photographers.

At the heart of the set, and giving it its name, is the company’s M-A 35mm camera . It’s a completely mechanical model with no light meter or other electrical components, making it, the brand says, “a return to photography in its purest form.” While already a technical marvel, this version of the camera features a special titanium finish. That’s not all, though. All of its external parts are machined out of the metal—which is twice as hard as aluminum and weighing nearly half as much as brass—making this M-A even more durable and lightweight than its peers.

The set doesn’t just come with a camera, though. It also includes with Leica’s APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH lens . Based on a model first produced in 1956, it’s the brand’s finest full-frame lens and will help any photographer sharpen their images. As with the camera, all of its external parts have been machined from solid titanium.

The new M-A “Titan Set” marks just the sixth time Leica has released one of its cameras with a titanium exterior. That’s not the only reason why this set it so exclusive. It’ll also be limited to just 250 examples. The pair costs $19,995, which is about $5,000 more than the camera (the base version is priced at $5,595) and lens ($9,095) normally cost together.

If you like the idea of picking up an analog Leica, but want something even older, you’re in luck. A rare example of the camera that helped pave the way for the M-A and all the brand’s other 35mm models, the 0-Series , will be auctioned off this Saturday. Be warned, though, it will likely cost closer to $3 million than $20,000.

