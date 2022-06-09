ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, IA

Country Thunder Director of Corporate & Media Relations Gerry Krochak/Thursday June 9th

kiow.com
 5 days ago

Forest City Softball at Belmond-Klemme 6:00 PM KIOW. West Hancock Softball at North Union (Swea City) 6:00 PM KHAM. Bishop Garrigan Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM KIOW....

kiow.com

kiow.com

Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann/Tuesday June 14th

Estherville-Lincoln Central Baseball at Forest City 7:30 PM. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Baseball at Forest City 7:30 PM KIOW. Forest City Softball at North Union (Swea City) 6:00 PM KIOW. West Hancock Softball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:00 PM KHAM. Monday, June 20th. North Iowa Baseball at Forest City 7:30 PM KIOW. North Union Baseball...
FOREST CITY, IA
kiow.com

Wolfram heads across town as Forest City’s next cross county coach

Earlier this year, Forest City cross county coach Kamille Goepel announced she was heading back to her hometown to teach and coach at West Hancock high school, leaving a void that’s now filled. Forest City has announced they have hired Waldorf’s cross county coach, DJ Wolfram, to lead the program.
FOREST CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny star Jamison Patton announces his commitment

AMES, Iowa — Three-star, 6-2" cornerback Jamison Patton announced on Monday that he has committed to Iowa State University. Patton will be a senior this upcoming school year playing for the Ankeny Hawks. Patton joins his teammate JJ Kohl in the 2023 Cyclone recruiting class. Patton announced his plans...
ANKENY, IA
kiow.com

Dennis Edward Knoner

Dennis Edward Knoner, age 83 of Forest City, IA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M., Monday, June 13, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 15 3rd Ave. N.E., Buffalo Center, IA with Pastor Larry Gruis officiating.
FOREST CITY, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Sunday Accident in Algona Results in Fatality of Algona Man

(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) A 26 year old Algona man was killed Sunday night in Palo Alto County after the driver of another vehicle crossed the centerline. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at a little after 10:00 pm, a vehicle driven by 26 year old Landon Schiek of Algona was hit nearly head on after the vehicle driven by 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner failed to follow a curve on Highway 18 and crossed the centerline.
ALGONA, IA
KEYC

FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year nominees announced

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected. Dawn Breitkreutz (Redwood Falls) Nancy Hinricher (Pipestone) Karen Kasper (Owatonna) Emily Ponwith (Cleveland) Kristin Reiman-Duden (Princeton) The five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KCCI.com

Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Sunday Talk: Grassley on Gun Violence

Recently, U. S. Senator Charles Grassley sat down with reporters to discuss inflation, gun reform, Ukraine, Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, the EAGLES Act and 99 county meetings in our Sunday Talk. Sunday Talk: Ernst-At Long Last, America’s Heroes of World War II—The Army Rangers—Will Receive the Honor...
FOREST CITY, IA
WHO 13

Ames issues ‘peak alert’ for energy use, asks residents to conserve

AMES, IOWA — The City of Ames is asking residents to cut back on how much energy they use in their homes and businesses on Monday and Tuesday as record power usage is possible due to oppressive heat outside. Ames Electric Services issued a ‘peak alert’ for Monday and Tuesday. During the alert, customers who […]
AMES, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Wright The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wright County in north central Iowa Northwestern Franklin County in north central Iowa Hancock County in north central Iowa Northeastern Humboldt County in north central Iowa Southwestern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 803 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Clarion, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kanawha around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Goodell, Eagle Lake, Klemme, Duncan, Eagle Lake State Park and Garner. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 177 and 181. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
1380kcim.com

Farmers In The Greene County Area Gathered In Churdan To Expresses Concerns Of Landus Closing Co-op’s

Several farmers in the listening area gathered in Churdan today (Friday) and expressed their concerns about Landus Cooperative closing facilities within the region. Perry Parker, a farmer from Churdan and former President of the Greene County Farm Bureau, attended the meeting and expressed his concerns about the closing. Landus representatives...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Albert Lea man finally sentenced for Worth County crimes

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Over two and ½ years after his arrest, a southern Minnesota man is sentenced for crimes in Worth County. Roberto Martinez Del Angel, 52 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and conspiracy. He was accused of stealing a vehicle in Estherville and then helping burglarize a home in rural Northwood in September 2019.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KROC News

Thunderstorms Producing Flash Flooding in Southern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy rains today prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings for an area west of Rochester. The warnings will be in effect until 11:30 AM across northern Steele County and sections of Waseca County due to street flooding and plugging along small creeks and streams. The warning includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca.
ROCHESTER, MN
superhits1027.com

Suspended sentence for Mason City man guilty of shooting another person in the leg

MASON CITY — A Mason City man found guilty of shooting another person in the leg has been given a suspended prison sentence. Mason City police were called early on the morning of November 9th of 2020 to the 1100 block of 1st Southeast in response to a subject who had been shot in the leg. After investigating, police arrested 63-year-old Kevin Bergman.
MASON CITY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Southern Minnesota Town is the #1 Small Town Where People Actually Want To Live

Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.

