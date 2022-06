An ex-cop from Georgia whose presence at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was flagged to the feds by a fellow officer has been sentenced to probation and home detention. Michael Shane Daughtry, 60, was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation, including 60 days of home detention. He had pleaded guilty in March to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO