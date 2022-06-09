ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Heyman: Giants viewed as big threat for Judge in free agency

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould a reunion be in store for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and his hometown Giants?. New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman reported on Thursday, that San Francisco is viewed as the biggest threat to sign Judge if he tests the market as a free agent in the...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Roger Maris’ son gets brutally honest on Aaron Judge’s historic home run chase

Aaron Judge is in the midst of a career season. The outfielder is on pace for 63 home runs which would be a Yankees franchise record. Babe Ruth formerly held the record before Roger Maris shattered it in 1961 when he blasted 61 home runs. At the time, Maris’s mark was the most ever hit in MLB. However, players such as Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa have since broke the MLB record. Nonetheless, Maris’s 61 home runs is still the most ever hit by a Yankees player in a single season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Stanton, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Angels’ Noah Syndergaard gets disastrous update ahead of revenge start vs. Mets

The Los Angels Angels finally ended their losing streak after 14 consecutive defeats on Thursday. The Halos defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-2 at home in their first win in two weeks. After an impressive start to the season, the team has faced a number of injury scares, poor play, and even fired manager Joe Maddon. However, things got even worse with the most recent news on Noah Syndergaard.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Five Players LA Could Trade For This Summer

The Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball and they aren’t even clicking on all cylinders yet. LA has one of the most talented rosters in the league, but the past history of the front office suggests that if there’s a big name on the trading block that can make a difference, they’ll explore a potential deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Bobby Evans
Person
Aaron Judge
FanSided

Aaron Judge rumors: Giants and 3 other major threats to steal Yankees slugger

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge remain far apart in potential contract extension talks. But which teams are the biggest threats to steal him away from New York?. The Yankees offered Judge a seven-year extension worth $213.5 million before the season, and while that seemed like a decent offer at the time, the AL MVP candidate has since slugged his way into $300 million territory if the offseason were to start today.
MLB
Yardbarker

Anthopoulos talks about where the Braves could potentially add before the trade deadline

The trade deadline is less than two months away, and the Braves once again are poised to be one of the more active teams come the end of July. In an interview with 680 The Fan earlier this week, Alex Anthopoulos even admitted to already making calls to teams about potential trades. Although, he also mentioned how difficult it is for other clubs to pull the trigger and sell their assets this early in the season.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Yankees#Mets#New York Post#Cubs#Red Sox#Tigers#Dodgers#Https T Co Cjkbooh6aj
The Spun

Listen: MLB Fans Are Chanting For Manager To Be Fired

White Sox fans are ready to give Tony La Russa the boot. After the Chicago squad gave up some costly runs in the 10th inning of today's matchup against the Texas Rangers, chants of "Fire Tony" started raining down from the the home crowd. Take a listen here:. After a...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NBC Sports

Spanos family calls Dea Spanos Berberian’s allegations “false and provocative”

Dea Spanos Berberian has filed another lawsuit aimed at wresting control of the NFL franchise the family owns. Her three siblings are not thrilled with the situation. “It is unfortunate that our sister Dea, who clearly has no interest in continuing to participate in the family’s business, has resorted to false and provocative charges in an attempt to impose her will on the rest of the family,” the families of Alexis Spanos Ruhl, Michael Spanos, and Dean Spanos said in a joint statement, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “The three of us and our children, representing more than 75% of the family and its ownership of its business, stand united in support of our parents’ and grandparents’ wishes, including as to the continued ownership and operation of the Chargers.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 39 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a .314 batting average with a .968 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

8 straight: Hoskins, Phillies stay hot, top Diamondbacks 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a pair of solo home runs and Kyle Schwarber added a three-run shot to lead the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies to their eighth straight win, 7-5 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. The Phillies returned home from a three-game sweep of Milwaukee and.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy