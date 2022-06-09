Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick 'locked in' despite lack of practice time with Steelers teammates

Terrell Edmunds wants to clear up any misconceptions about fellow safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s participation — or lack thereof — at the Pittsburgh Steelers three-day minicamp this week.

“Even though he’s not practicing, it doesn’t mean he’s not locked in,” Edmunds said Thursday. “He’s still out there trying to give out pointers, he’s watching every single play, he’s giving his feedback of what he sees, and he’s trying to help us out the best way he can.”

Fitzpatrick is the second Steelers defensive star in as many summers to seek a multimillion-dollar contract extension before he has to play on his fifth-year option. He’s following in the footsteps of outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who signed a five-year contract in September that included $80 million in guaranteed money and, at the time, made him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player.

A first-team All-Pro selection in his second and third seasons, Fitzpatrick could be in line for a record-setting deal for his position. The Seattle Seahawks’ Jamal Adams currently sets the bar with an average annual value of $17 million and guaranteed money worth $38 million.

Like Watt a year ago, Fitzpatrick is limiting his time on the practice field. During minicamp, he participated in early, individual portions of practice and stayed on the field afterward to work with teammates. During any 11-on-11 stretches, however, he did not take any reps, several players confirmed.

Fitzpatrick hasn’t spoken to reporters since the start of offseason workouts, but teammates don’t see his stance regarding practice as an issue.

“Obviously, they have him doing things or whatever the circumstances may be, but he’s always ready to go,” cornerback Cam Sutton said. “That’s one thing we don’t have to worry about. There is the business side of things and how things go at times, but he’s another (player) who is ready to come in and lead us. His presence is felt.

“He’s out there every day, communicating, talking. He’s in meetings. He’s always around ball. He’s taking care of himself, his body. He’s showing the younger guys what to look forward to, how to move and do things the right way.”

Coach Mike Tomlin said he would “play it by ear” with Fitzpatrick’s practice participation for minicamp. He and the coaching staff will have six weeks to determine a practice approach for Fitzpatrick to get ready for the regular season. The “hold-in” wasn’t an issue last year for Watt considering all he did was tie the NFL single-season sacks record and win the league’s defensive player of the year award.

“I have zero concerns about Minkah Fitzpatrick,” new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said, describing the 25-year-old free safety as a unicorn, his term for a generational talent. “He is always in great shape. He loves football. He’s got all the stuff you want, so I have got zero worries about it. That stuff will take care of itself.”

Fitzpatrick’s contract extension will be new general manager Omar Khan’s biggest financial priority before the start of the season when the Steelers cease contract negotiations. As it stands, Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option worth $10.612 million ranks No. 13 among safeties in terms of 2022 cash value.

“I don’t know how that is going to turn out, but I definitely feel like he deserves it,” said Edmunds, who has spent nearly three seasons playing with Fitzpatrick in the Steelers secondary. “He deserves to get that top dollar. He’s put in the work for it, the stats and everything show. He definitely deserves the money.”

Sutton hasn’t seen the contract extension talk affect Fitzpatrick’s demeanor.

“I haven’t see him down, not just when I see him here or when I talk to him outside the building,” he said. “He’s never hanging his head, never dwelling on things going on. We know that things like that will get taken care of. He’s a special player. We all know the things he does out there on the field, and the type of player he is and what he means to the organization.

“It will all fall in line.”