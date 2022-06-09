ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls LGBTQ Center is hosting Pride Month events

By Brianna Juneau
KRTV News
KRTV News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJ2gI_0g65rnig00

June is celebrated as Pride Month and the Great Falls LGBTQ Center has some special events planned that you can be a part of to show your colors.

“It’s nice to have events to be able to be seen and know that there are other people in the community who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community. It’s so nice to know that we’re not alone and can celebrate who we are.” said James Bamfield, LGBTQ Center president.

He continued, “Great Falls is such a special place. To live in a community that cares and is accepting is a blessing, and that’s why we hold these Pride events so that everyone feels included and gets a sense of community.”

Scheduled Events

  • June 11, 11 am: Pride Picnic at Gibson Park
  • June 12, 7 pm: Pride Worship at Gibson Park
  • June 19, 4 pm: Pride Night at Centene Stadium. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Center.
  • June 24, 6 pm: "Totally Gay! 80’s Prom" at Black Eagle Community Center; ages 21 and up. Click here to buy tickets.
  • June 25, 8 pm: Pride Patio Party at Kellergeist (300 1st Avenue South)

The events are open to all. For more information, visit the LGBTQ Center website or Facebook page .

TRENDING ARTICLES

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Mountain Tire closed; new owner for Dahlquist Realtors; Life in Bloom expanding; Craig Taphouse open; GF Clinic testing shuttle service; GF Library hosting online safety event; GFPS giving away books

Mountain Tire in downtown Great Falls at the corner of 1st Avenue South and 4th Street has closed. The owners are retiring after 30 years in business. The shop is closed for all service work. They are open to close out tire sales, equipment, furniture, fixtures and shop supplies sales.
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Society
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Racism#Gibson Park#Gfpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KRTV News

KRTV News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy