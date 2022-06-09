ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Police looking for missing teenager who jumped out of Child Welfare Services car

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUvNH_0g65rmpx00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is looking for a missing teenage boy who had jumped out of a Child Welfare Services county car on Wednesday evening.

The department responded to a missing persons report at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday after 15-year-old Ryan Montoya had jumped out of the county vehicle at the intersection of South Higuera Street and Prado Road in San Luis Obispo, according to the department.

The boy was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, jeans, and hiking boots, but officers noted that he likely changed clothes since he went to his dad's house in Grover Beach after running from Child Welfare Services.

Montoya is diagnosed with high-functioning autism and police said that he has runaway multiple times. He's known to visit homeless camps, Grover Beach, Monarch Dunes/Pismo Reserve, and beach areas in southern San Luis Obispo County frequently, the department said.

Anyone who has seen Montoya is encouraged to contact a local law enforcement agency or the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 .

The post San Luis Obispo Police looking for missing teenager who jumped out of Child Welfare Services car appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing 16-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday in south Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Mayra Castellanos. She was last seen Friday, June 10 in the 1000 block of Panama Lane. The department said Castellanos is considered at-risk because of unspecified medical conditions and has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
calcoastnews.com

Suspect shot, killed during crime spree

A crime spree that included a murder, shooting, robbery and carjacking, and led to a chase through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, ended with one of the two suspects dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are investigating the suspect’s death as...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Injured deputy sues SLO attorney who left gun and ammo in office

Three people who suffered losses during a shooting spree in Paso Robles are suing a San Luis Obispo attorney for storing firearms and ammunition in an unlocked and accessible location in his law office. Before going on a 2020 shooting spree in Paso Robles, Mason Lira burglarizing attorney Robert Bettencourt’s...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Grover Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
uktimenews.com

Rescue dog found fatally injured on Highway 101 after being robbed at Camarillo facility

A rescue dog that was stolen from a facility in Camarillo has died after being found abused and injured on the side of the 101 freeway. Paw Works, a Ventura County animal shelter, said the dog named Pretty Girl was taken during an early morning burglary at its Camarillo facility. It was not long in being found, but in very bad condition.
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield man sentenced to 42 years in prison for molesting a six-year-old girl

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannie M. Pacioni said a man was sentenced Friday on five counts of child molestation. Juan Hernandez Velasco, 39, will go to prison for 42 years after being found guilty of committing three counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14 years old and two The post Greenfield man sentenced to 42 years in prison for molesting a six-year-old girl appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#High Functioning Autism#San Luis Obispo Police#Child Welfare Services#Dunes Pismo Reserve
KGET

Coroner identifies man killed in Shafter train collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a train collision last month in Shafter. The man was identified as Richard Christopher Young, 51, of Bakersfield. Young was the driver of a pickup truck that was struck by the train and burst into flames at Santa Fe […]
SHAFTER, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Spot Fire Near Orcutt Saturday Night

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a spot fire near Orcutt on Saturday evening. At 9:00 p.m., two engines and a Battalion Chief responded to the interchange of Highway 1 and 135 for a reported fire. On arrival they discovered a 50 x 100 spot fire burning in medium brush at a slow rate of spread.
ORCUTT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

Man demands morphine, threatens to shoot employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for armed robbery on Thursday after he stole morphine and money from a pharmacy in Oildale, according to a tweet by KCSO. Deputies were dispatched to the Rite Aid on China Grade Loop for an armed robbery just after 5 p.m. The man […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Bakersfield couple charged with insurance fraud and arson following joint investigation

“BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Eduardo Suarez, 38, was arraigned today on two felony counts of insurance fraud and arson after he was arrested last month at his worksite on an outstanding warrant. Suarez allegedly conspired with his then girlfriend, Nicole Hamen, 37, to stage a vehicle theft and arson in order to obtain an insurance payout they were not entitled to receive. Attempts were made to locate and arrest Hamen on an outstanding warrant alleging similar charges, but she eluded authorities and remains at large.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

‘He kept looking at me’: Cyclist in Santa Ynez chased down by angry zebra

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — A cyclist going through a mountain range in California'sCentral Coast ran into an unexpected foe: a seemingly angry zebra. Noozhawk in Santa Barbara reported Monday that Marcos Chavez, a 48-year-old bike rider from the small beachside town of Carpinteria, was biking down a familiar route for a routine 4-hour trek.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
CBS LA

Retired truck driver charged with 1993 murder of Tulare mother found off I-10 in Riverside County

A retired truck driver has been charged with the 1993 murder of a 30-year-old Tulare woman whose body was found near Interstate 10 in Riverside County.Sherri Herrera's body was found on the eastbound Hayfield Road on-ramp to the I-10 in Desert Center on March 30, 1993. The mother of four children was last seen alive just a few days before her body was found.According to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, recently retired cross-country truck driver Douglas Thomas, 67, was arrested in late May in connection with a 1992 murder in Titus County, Texas. Thomas, who traveled extensively through the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy